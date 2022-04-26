Motorcyclist swings hammer at driver

After causing an accident Thursday on Highway 281, a motorcyclist allegedly confronted the driver of a vehicle and swung a hammer at him, trying to hit him.

Grand Island police officers responded to the disturbance, at Highway 281 and Old Potash Road, at about 6:25 p.m.

A 61-year-old Hastings man reported he was driving south on 281 when a motorcyclist passed him and other vehicles while driving between the two lanes.

The Hastings man told police the motorcyclist cut him off, causing an accident that involved the Hastings man’s pickup.

After pulling over, the motorcyclist approached the pickup and confronted the driver while swinging a hammer. The motorcyclist, later identified as Chad Empfield of St. Paul, threatened the pickup driver that he would “take care of you,” according to the Grand Island Police Department’s Friday media report.

The Hastings man exited his vehicle and Empfield “continued swinging the hammer at him trying to hit him,” the media report says.

Police spoke to multiple witnesses.

In Hall County Court on Friday, the 52-year-old Empfield was charged with attempt of a Class 2A felony, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, making terroristic threats and first-offense reckless driving.

Hall County Court Judge John Rademacher set bond at $25,000. Empfield was released when 10% of that amount was posted on Monday.

Rademacher scheduled a preliminary hearing for 3:30 p.m. May 10.