Motorized vehicles not permitted on city trails

If someone is clipping along in a motorized vehicle on Grand Island’s hike and bike trails, he’s breaking the law.

A Grand Island man wrote a letter to the editor saying he was struck from behind in early October by a motorized bicyclist on the hike and bike trail between Stuhr Museum and Highway 281. The man, who was riding a bicycle, was knocked off the trail and into the ditch between the trail and the highway.

Because the bicyclist was wearing a helmet, his only injuries were a bruised right shoulder and some lacerations to his lower legs and ankle, which made contact with the bike’s pedals.

The man said he didn’t hear anything from behind, and the motorized bicyclist didn’t call out to tell him he was approaching.

Since then, the letter writer has seen other people on motorized bicycles, and none has called out to let him know he’s being approached. They all appeared to be traveling at least 20 mph.

No motorized vehicles — operated by electricity or gas — are allowed on the city’s trails, said Todd McCoy, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Electric wheelchairs are the only means of electric transportation allowed on the trails.