Motorized vehicles not permitted on city trails
Motorized vehicles not permitted on city trails

Grand Island bike rider recently was struck from behind by motorized bicycle

In this July 8, 2020, photo, a cyclist looks for traffic while crossing South Blaine Street as she rides along the hike and bike trail on the south end of Grand Island. A letter to the editor has pointed out the increase in motorized vehicles — which are prohibited — on the city’s hike and bike trail. Electric wheelchairs are the only means of electric transportation allowed on the trails. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

If someone is clipping along in a motorized vehicle on Grand Island’s hike and bike trails, he’s breaking the law.

A Grand Island man wrote a letter to the editor saying he was struck from behind in early October by a motorized bicyclist on the hike and bike trail between Stuhr Museum and Highway 281. The man, who was riding a bicycle, was knocked off the trail and into the ditch between the trail and the highway.

Because the bicyclist was wearing a helmet, his only injuries were a bruised right shoulder and some lacerations to his lower legs and ankle, which made contact with the bike’s pedals.

The man said he didn’t hear anything from behind, and the motorized bicyclist didn’t call out to tell him he was approaching.

Since then, the letter writer has seen other people on motorized bicycles, and none has called out to let him know he’s being approached. They all appeared to be traveling at least 20 mph.

No motorized vehicles — operated by electricity or gas — are allowed on the city’s trails, said Todd McCoy, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Electric wheelchairs are the only means of electric transportation allowed on the trails.

According to Grand Island City Code, “It is unlawful for any person to operate or park any motor vehicle, including motorcycles, minibikes and automobiles, in any city park, storm detention cell, hike/bike trail, or any portion thereof, except on the roads, paths or areas established therein for such operation or parking.”

That prohibition also applies to mopeds, McCoy said.

McCoy, who spoke with the letter writer, told him Parks and Rec will consider putting up more signs to remind users of recreation trails that motorized vehicles are banned.

One online commenter wrote that “bike riders should announce anytime they approach someone.” The majority “are rude on the trails,” she wrote.

The rules for use of the hike and bike trails are on the city’s website, McCoy said.

Parks and Rec also hands out brochures that contain the user etiquette, which includes giving an audible signal before overtaking and passing another trail user on the left. Trail users are encouraged to keep to the right.

E-bikes, scooters and other motorized devices are growing in popularity across the country, McCoy noted. Such popularity is “creating some head-scratching moments” for city administrators, he said.

10 Tips of the Trails

The city of Grand Island’s website has this list of 10 tips to follow when using the hike and bike trails:

— Every bicycle operator riding on the streets of Grand Island is granted the rights and duties applicable to motor vehicles.

— Trail users, please keep to the right when using the trail.

— Give an audible signal before overtaking and passing another trail user on the left.

— Be aware of traffic approaching and behind you.

— Be aware of intersections, crossings and all signage.

— When approaching hazardous surfaces, slow down and avoid quick turns, and sudden stops.

— Please keep all pets on leashes.

— Please pick up your own litter and also your pet’s.

— Travel with a companion. Remember ... there is more risk after dark.

— Trails are closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

