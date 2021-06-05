Moving parts: Edgerton displays special chain reactions

Keeping things perfectly simple, yet complex was a challenge, TerMaat said.

“They had to make the machine a little simpler so it could be easily reset,” he said. “It was a good design challenge.”

Not having to reset the machines using multiple steps was one element, but durability was another, Molliconi said.

“The thing we really stressed with them is robustness because there are so many people that come through here and so many hands that touch them,” she said. “We didn’t want to spend all of our time fixing it.”

“They used things that if they do break, our staff can go to the hardware store and buy replacement parts — they didn’t want to use any specialty pieces,” Molliconi said. “There’s a lawnmower wheel — lots of PVC piping.”

“The students that are playing it are thinking, ‘Oh gosh, you know, I didn’t know I could use a lawnmower wheel for that,’” she said.

Building complex machines just so took a lot of time and effort for TerMaat’s students, he said.

“I know into each machine they put hundreds of hours,” TerMaat said. “I know they had some really late nights and long weekends.”