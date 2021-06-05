Moving parts: Edgerton displays special chain reactions

AURORA — There are chain reactions of a different type happening at Aurora’s Edgerton Explorit Center, but it’s not the science commonly associated with the term. These “chain reactions” are feats of engineering, coupled with a bit of art.
The Explorit Center collaborated with Joel TerMaat, assistant professor of engineering and physics at Doane University-Crete, and his sophomore Engineering Design class to create innovative displays based on the work of American cartoonist Rube Goldberg, whose endeavors spanned a large part of the 20th century.
Engineering and cartoons aren’t often paired, but Goldberg’s illustrations of engineering chain reactions brought plenty of chuckles — and thinking — to those who enjoyed his art. One famous illustration is the “Self-Operating Napkin” (1931), showing nearly 15 steps involving a bird, a spoon, a clock and plenty of string. And, of course, a napkin.
Scenes in movies such as “Edward Scissorhands” and “Back to the Future” are included in the list of pop culture influenced by Goldberg’s machines.
The board game “Mouse Trap” is another obvious nod to Goldberg.
The partnering of TerMaat’s students and Edgerton Explorit Center was born of a brainstorming session between TerMaat and Mary Molliconi, director of the Explorit Center. TerMaat’s kids, who attend school in Lincoln, had been part of Edgerton’s traveling learning opportunities, and urged him to take a road trip to Aurora.
TerMaat and Molliconi got to talking, and the wheels started turning.
“We were talking about the different projects in the past and Mary suggested the Rube Goldberg machine,” TerMaat said.
The merging of science and art was a great fit for the partnership between Doane and the center, he said, matching Doane’s philosophy.
“Our focus is to combine traditional engineering coursework with the liberal arts,” TerMaat said. “We’ve done a lot of traditional engineering projects (in previous classes), but I think this was a really unusual way to incorporate art.”
Cleverness is at the core of the Edgerton Explorit Center, particularly its namesake’s approach to learning.
“The trick to education,” Doc Edgerton once said, “is to teach people in such a way that they don’t realize they’re learning until it’s too late.”
That concept is not lost on TerMaat and his students, he said. “One of the design elements we focused on was that it was something Doc Edgerton would do — trick them into learning about science without even realizing it.”
The process began with a prototype of the wall-mount style machines. The engineering students were divided into groups.
“One of the important things is working as part of a team,” TerMaat said of the semester-long project. “Working with the complex machine lends itself to collaboration. They can try, sometimes fail and try again.”
Keeping things perfectly simple, yet complex was a challenge, TerMaat said.
“They had to make the machine a little simpler so it could be easily reset,” he said. “It was a good design challenge.”
Not having to reset the machines using multiple steps was one element, but durability was another, Molliconi said.
“The thing we really stressed with them is robustness because there are so many people that come through here and so many hands that touch them,” she said. “We didn’t want to spend all of our time fixing it.”
“They used things that if they do break, our staff can go to the hardware store and buy replacement parts — they didn’t want to use any specialty pieces,” Molliconi said. “There’s a lawnmower wheel — lots of PVC piping.”
“The students that are playing it are thinking, ‘Oh gosh, you know, I didn’t know I could use a lawnmower wheel for that,’” she said.
Building complex machines just so took a lot of time and effort for TerMaat’s students, he said.
“I know into each machine they put hundreds of hours,” TerMaat said. “I know they had some really late nights and long weekends.”
The hard work done to specifications was a lesson in itself, he said. “Being able to work with a real world client was really a nice way to encourage the students to put a lot of effort into a design.”
Molliconi said it was a great experience for Edgerton Explorit Center, too.
“I am a firm believer in liberal arts education,” she said. “I love working with that age of students.”
Goldberg himself could be seen as the embodiment of a liberal arts education. In addition to being a gifted cartoonist, he had a degree in engineering and later in life worked as a sculptor.
Much like their inspiration, Goldberg’s machines at the Explorit Center have plenty of moving parts, one starting with a golf ball and ending with a bell ringing. However, the machines are causing a chain reaction of even more moving parts, whether it is a partnership, a team challenge or an education in science disguised as a game. On the opposite side of the college students’ machines are parts for kids to create their own Rube Goldberg machines.
That gives the displays an additional level of learning, Molliconi said.
“Our hope is that once they play with the set Rube Goldberg that they would create their own Rube Goldbergs,” she said.
Chances are Doc Edgerton would approve.
