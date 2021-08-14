Mr. Habitat contestant to host German foodfest

Don Deitemeyer, a contestant for the title of Mr. Habitat, will host a German foodfest on Sunday at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St.

Meals will be served from noon to 4 p.m. and include a choice of three entrees for $12.50. The menu includes: Wiener schnitzel (fried and breaded pork loin) mit spaetzle; frikadellen (seasoned and breaded hamburger) mit sweet and sour red cabbage; and knockwurst (veal and pork sausage) mit sauerkraut. Side dishes include bratkartoffeln (hot german potato salad). Dinners will be served with rye bread, tart cherry kuchen, and coffee or tea.

Seating is available in the courtyard or depot; takeout is available.

All proceeds will benefit Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

Mr. Habitat will be “crowned” during the 11th annual dinner and pageant, planned for Sept. 14 at Peace Lutheran Church.

For more information, call 308-390-4082.