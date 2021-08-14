 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Habitat contestant to host German foodfest
0 comments

Mr. Habitat contestant to host German foodfest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Don Deitemeyer, a contestant for the title of Mr. Habitat, will host a German foodfest on Sunday at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St.

Meals will be served from noon to 4 p.m. and include a choice of three entrees for $12.50. The menu includes: Wiener schnitzel (fried and breaded pork loin) mit spaetzle; frikadellen (seasoned and breaded hamburger) mit sweet and sour red cabbage; and knockwurst (veal and pork sausage) mit sauerkraut. Side dishes include bratkartoffeln (hot german potato salad). Dinners will be served with rye bread, tart cherry kuchen, and coffee or tea.

Seating is available in the courtyard or depot; takeout is available.

All proceeds will benefit Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

Mr. Habitat will be “crowned” during the 11th annual dinner and pageant, planned for Sept. 14 at Peace Lutheran Church.

For more information, call 308-390-4082.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Does Nebraska have the depth at O-line it needs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts