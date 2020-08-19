Mr. Habitat contestants looking for support; winner will be crowned Sept. 15

Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity will crown its 2020 Mr. Habitat at a pageant Sept. 15 at Peace Lutheran Church.
The five candidates are Josh Aitken, Grady Erickson, Travis Mittan, Ryan O’Neill and Gene Ulmer.
Aitken is a chiropractor at Wilderness Ridge Chiropractic. Erickson is an attorney at Mayer, Burns and Koenig. Mittan works at Associated Staffing. O’Neill is an IT administrator at Amur Equipment Finance. Ulmer is an accountant.
Whoever raises the most money for Habitat for Humanity is crowned the winner. Each dollar donated equals one vote.
People may give to the candidates directly or attend candidate-sponsored events. Supports also may give online at www.gihabitat.org/mrhabitat2020 or mail a donation to the Habitat office, 502 W. Second St., Grand Island, NE 68801. Please be sure to include the candidate’s name.
Donations, which are tax-deductible, are accepted until Sept. 15.
At the pageant, the contestants will compete in formal wear, beach wear and talent. In addition to choosing a winner, the event will include dinner, a dessert auction and raffle.
The pageant is sold out, but the event will be livestreamed. You may register your phone or device by visiting qtego.net/qlink/gihabitat.
As of Wednesday, Aitken was in first place with $4,500 raised, just ahead of Mittan with $4,392. O’Neill was close behind with $4,089.
Poker tournament
One of the upcoming fundraisers will be a poker tournament Wednesday. Erickson’s campaign is the beneficiary of the tournament, which will bring together as many as 50 players at five downtown businesses. Ten players will play at each site. The locations are The Chocolate Bar, Level Up Arcade Bar, Kinkaider Brewing, Mckinney’s Irish Pub and Prairie Pride Brewing Co.
In addition to raising money for Habitat, the tournament also is meant to promote the five downtown establishments.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the food and entertainment industry, Erickson said. “Working downtown, I see how hard they’ve been hit,” he said.
Erickson wants to help some of the businesses that have suffered.
A suggested donation of $50 or more includes entry into the poker tournament and dinner. Visit www.gihabitat.org/all-in for more information, to register and select your preferred location.
All of the poker players who aren’t eating or drinking will be required to wear masks. “If you’re much of a poker player that’s only going to help you, I think,” Erickson said.
The game will be Texas Hold’em, which Erickson calls “the purest game there is.”
Erickson and friends thought about playing poker online, rather than in-person. But they decided to go ahead with the in-person tournament when the local risk dial went from high to moderate. “It’ll be a safe and fun environment,” he said.
Drink competition
The tournament also will include a signature drink competition. The site that serves the most signature drinks throughout the night will play host when the top players reconvene Sept. 2 for final bragging rights. A portion of each drink purchase will go toward Erickson’s campaign.
Every dollar raised goes to Habitat for Humanity.
Erickson encourages people to support families in need of affordable housing.
Every dollar raised will change the lives of families forever, Erickson said.
Even with COVID-19, “we should continue to try to live our lives to the fullest,” he said. “That includes being generous in spirit and generous of heart.”
Here are other fundraisers coming up:
— Friday, 2-6 p.m. Dine Out at Juice Stop for Josh Aitken. A portion of sales will go toward his campaign.
— Monday, 5-8 p.m., Dine Out at Runza on Webb Road for Josh Aitken. A portion of sales will go toward his campaign.
— Sept. 5-6, Indoor Golf Tournament at Bearded Buffalo Golf for Travis Mittan. The event is an 18-hole, two-person scramble golf tournament. Start times will be available starting at 10 a.m. each day. The cost is $90 per team. Limited space is available so register today at www.gihabitat.org/mittan.
— Sept. 10, 4-10 p.m., Texas Roadhouse for Grady Erickson. A portion of sales will go toward his campaign.
— Ongoing, Hot Laps for Habitat for Ryan O’Neill, who challenges people to log 150 miles (walking, running, elliptical and biking) between now and Sept. 15. One mile of walking or running equals one hot lap. Two bike miles equal one hot lap. The registration fee is $25, Participants will be invited to join a private Facebook group to share progress and will receive a sheet to track miles. Contact O’Neill or call the Habitat office at 308-385-5510 to register.
— Ongoing, Chews & Brews, An Ohana Dining Tour, for Ryan O’Neill. Purchase a punch card for Ryan’s Chews & Brews Ohana Dining Tour and receive your choice of any two burgers or boogie-board pizzas and six beers of your choice when you dine out at either Sin City Grill or Wave Pizza Company. If you complete the tour by Sept. 15, you will receive a commemorative Ohana Dining Tour T-shirt. Each punch card is $65.