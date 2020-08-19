Mr. Habitat contestants looking for support; winner will be crowned Sept. 15

As of Wednesday, Aitken was in first place with $4,500 raised, just ahead of Mittan with $4,392. O’Neill was close behind with $4,089.

Poker tournament

One of the upcoming fundraisers will be a poker tournament Wednesday. Erickson’s campaign is the beneficiary of the tournament, which will bring together as many as 50 players at five downtown businesses. Ten players will play at each site. The locations are The Chocolate Bar, Level Up Arcade Bar, Kinkaider Brewing, Mckinney’s Irish Pub and Prairie Pride Brewing Co.

In addition to raising money for Habitat, the tournament also is meant to promote the five downtown establishments.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the food and entertainment industry, Erickson said. “Working downtown, I see how hard they’ve been hit,” he said.

Erickson wants to help some of the businesses that have suffered.

A suggested donation of $50 or more includes entry into the poker tournament and dinner. Visit www.gihabitat.org/all-in for more information, to register and select your preferred location.