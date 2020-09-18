Mr. Habitat contestants raise record amount for organization

In a year of uncertainty, nonprofit fundraising has been a challenge. For Grand Island area Mr. Habitat contestants, those challenges turned out to be surmountable.
The newly crowned Mr. Habitat, Josh Aitken, and his four competitors — Grady Erickson, Travis Mittan, Ryan O’Neill and Gene Ulmer — raised more than $58,000 to benefit the local organization.
Aitken was named the winner in a ceremony earlier this week at Peace Lutheran Church.
This was the 10th year for the Mr. Habitat competition, which pits five men against each other to raise money for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity. From July through mid-September, the competition typically sees dozens of in-person events and dine-to-donate nights leading up to a tongue-in-cheek pageant where Mr. Habitat is crowned. But this year, the competitors had to be more creative and understanding of the limitations the pandemic presented.
“COVID-19 had restrictions put in place and we didn’t know how fundraising would go,” Aitken said. “It’s been an eye-opening and humbling experience.”
In spite of all the challenges and unknowns, Aitken raised nearly $15,000 of the group’s $58,000 total, putting him in the lead on the last day of the competition and earning him the crown. Ulmer, who had been in the lead, was edged out by less than $600.
Even though Mr. Habitat is a competition, Habitat for Humanity is the ultimate winner, as are the people who will have the opportunity for safe, affordable housing. Soon the organization will complete and sell its 104th house.
Aitken, who has volunteered on the construction sites throughout the competition, said, “The Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity holds a very special place in my heart, and I do not take the opportunity to serve within the 2020 Mr. Habitat campaign lightly. This is home, and having the chance to help future homeowners thrive within this city is beyond exciting.”
