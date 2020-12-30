Multicultural Coalition helped 2,200 immigrants in 2020

MCC also partnered with Central District Health Department, using U.S. Department of Health & Human Services allocations for COVID-19 response to help minority populations.

“A part of that work is having two bilingual, bicultural case workers really meeting the needs of people who have been affected by COVID three to six months af2ter they’ve tested positive, or someone in their house,” Lutz explained.

As of Dec. 9, MCC has distributed $247,000 to people who did not receive economic stimulus funds in 2020.

MCC partnered with nonprofits and private funders across the state to offer cash assistance.

MCC’s communications efforts also expanded in 2020, emphasizing the four major languages spoken in the Grand Island area.

A staff member who speaks Somali and Arabic was hired to make information more accessible to people who have been affected by COVID-19.

A website, www.keepahead.info, also in those major languages, provides culturally accessible information about COVID-19.

Lutz said she enjoys being able to help so many in the Grand Island area.