Grand Island’s Multicultural Coalition hosted its third annual International Pancake Feed on Saturday at Burlington Station.
Diners were able to choose from six pancake options from six countries, Executive Director Audrey Lutz said.
“We find it’s a really nice way to introduce new foods to people through the common, popular medium of the pancake,” Lutz said. “It is a uniting factor that most countries and cultures have a version of the pancake.”
The event always boasts different, unique pancake offerings.
Last year, the event featured a Thai coconut rice pancake. The 2018 offerings featured a pancake from Indonesia.
This year offered Hong Kong “yum cha” mango crepes, a Cuban “arepa de choclo” corn pancake sandwich, and the Indian “besan ka puda” chickpea flour crepe.
Most popular is the Somalian cardamom spice pancake, Lutz said.
“We’ve kept that one every single year,” she said. “Otherwise, the other countries change to really highlight the different cultures and traditions in our community.”
The event typically attracts more than 200 people.
It is normally a sit-down event, but because of the pandemic it was held as a to-go service.
“We don’t know if we’ll have more or less because of the different setup, but we are prepared to serve a lot of pancakes,” Lutz said.
For many, the day can be an eye-opening experience.
“I’m always surprised by the number of people who say they go home and make these recipes for the first time,” Lutz said. “Some people who are cautious about trying something new, they do and they end up enjoying it. Those are reactions we’re trying to get.”
Such events help foster a greater appreciation of other cultures, Lutz said.
“Food is unifying. It’s a way people around the globe form relationships. That’s one reason we have the event,” she said. “Another reason is, when there isn’t a pandemic, we have family-style service, so people can meet new people and people from around the globe who make Grand Island their home.”
Fellowship is important, Lutz said.
“Cultural understanding comes from relationships and taking that step into the unknown and making friends you may not normally meet through your typical social group,” she said.
Such understanding could be shown more strongly in Grand Island, Lutz said.
“It depends on where you’re at in the community, the level of welcoming immigrants receive,” she said. “Our public schools do a really great job of welcoming those who are different, but there may be other places where the reception isn’t as warm. Facebook is a pretty scary place if you’re different and thinking of coming to Grand Island.”
Saturday’s event allowed the coalition to thank its supporters from May’s Go Big Give event with sponsors receiving free pancakes.
Funds from ticket sales will support coalition programs and services, including access to immigration services.
Recipes are available at www.mcofgi.org/pancakepickup.
