Multicultural Coalition offering free clinic for DACA work permits

They may not have their immigration history with them, or copies of all their documents.

Money is often the greatest obstacle, said MCC communications director Joseline Reyna.

“It was every two years, but even then that time goes by fast, and you have a pandemic, so now they have to come up with that money,” she said.

Not knowing where to go to get a DACA permit renewed is also an obstacle, Reyna said.

“By coming to us, we’re helping them get over that barrier,” she said. “Sometimes, people will go to people who are not authorized to practice immigration and that can mess up their whole case if something is filed wrong or incorrectly.”

While DACA recipients are not eligible to become citizens, they are community members who offer many benefits to their community.

“They’re able to work,” Reyna said. “They’re able to go to local restaurants and make purchases.

“DACA recipients are schoolteachers and now, with the pandemic, a lot of them are on the front lines as nurses, doctors. That’s why it’s important to help them renew their work permits because then we have people at the grocery stores and the hospitals having those jobs, and keeping the community going.”