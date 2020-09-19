Museum's new ambassador helps steer kids to Stuhr

Cremers, a Columbus native, has always “liked doing weird voices,” she said.

Cremers even performs the Scout theme song heard on the videos. Among other things, she is a singer-songwriter. She took a lot of things in her life “and shoved him into this guy,” she said, referring to Scout.

Instead of being a prairie pioneer, the puppet is a contemporary character. Cremers describes Scout — who is of indeterminate gender — as a modern child who is curious, eccentric and outgoing.

Buettner, meanwhile, has long been a part of Stuhr Museum. Her parents are strong Stuhr supporters. Now 30, Buettner started coming to the museum when she was 4 or 5 “and I’ve never left,” she said.

Stuhr Museum is trying to create more programming geared to kids, Buettner said.

Stuhr created the new Facebook page and Scout because “we hired a person who had a passion for this sort of children’s outreach,” says Mike Bockoven, the museum’s director of marketing and public relations. “We had someone who could do it and do it well.”

If you watch the videos, you can tell they’re done well, Bockoven said.

“Children have always been a very key part of Stuhr Museum’s outreach,” he said.