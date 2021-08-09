Music booms through downtown Sunday

The owner of 40 North Tap + Grille keeps bringing in live music because he wants to “create vibrancy downtown.”

Music is “another way to go ahead and experience what’s fun about living in Nebraska,” Jay Vavricek said. “So it’s just one more way to go ahead and reach out and have a good time.”

Music and entertainment are important in making downtown Grand Island “an entertainment-driven district,” said the former mayor.

His latest musical offering was Rally on Elm Street, which ran Thursday through Sunday adjacent to 40 North.

On Sunday afternoon, the sounds of REO Speedwagon echoed through the downtown area. That music was provided by Keep Push’n, which is an REO Speedwagon tribute act based in Omaha. Sunday night brought FireHouse, which had four Top 40 singles between 1990 and 1995.

Rally on Elm Street began with Transformers and other activities for kids Thursday. Bands played Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vavricek was hoping for a turnout of 400 or 500 people Sunday night for FireHouse.

Vavricek organized a similar event in 2020, called Rally in the Alley.

