Music booms through downtown Sunday

The owner of 40 North Tap + Grille keeps bringing in live music because he wants to “create vibrancy downtown.”
Music is “another way to go ahead and experience what’s fun about living in Nebraska,” Jay Vavricek said. “So it’s just one more way to go ahead and reach out and have a good time.”
Music and entertainment are important in making downtown Grand Island “an entertainment-driven district,” said the former mayor.
His latest musical offering was Rally on Elm Street, which ran Thursday through Sunday adjacent to 40 North.
On Sunday afternoon, the sounds of REO Speedwagon echoed through the downtown area. That music was provided by Keep Push’n, which is an REO Speedwagon tribute act based in Omaha. Sunday night brought FireHouse, which had four Top 40 singles between 1990 and 1995.
Rally on Elm Street began with Transformers and other activities for kids Thursday. Bands played Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vavricek was hoping for a turnout of 400 or 500 people Sunday night for FireHouse.
Vavricek organized a similar event in 2020, called Rally in the Alley.
Live entertainment at 40 North Tap + Grille, which Vavricek owns with his wife, Jan, “complements what we do” at the restaurant, he said. Entertainment can be offered in the sports bar with “premium dining up front.” But the live entertainment is also provided “to hopefully drive people downtown and feel good about living in Grand Island. So it goes hand-in-hand.”
40 North has brought in regional acts from Kansas City and Omaha, sprinkled in with local performers. Vavricek tries for a good mix, including reggae, rock and country.
The bar and restaurant will have entertainment “pretty much every Saturday night through the end of the year,” Vavricek said.
People can be assured it will be quality entertainment at an affordable price, he said.
Bringing in a national act like FireHouse “doesn’t happen every day,” he said.
For the most part, 40 North avoids scheduling bands on Friday nights. Vavricek welcomes the popular Hear Grand Island series a couple of blocks away.
“The more things we have going on,” the better, he said.
On Saturday, the annual Grand Theatre car show attracted a big crowd.
Those kinds of events are all important for downtown, Vavricek said.