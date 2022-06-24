Music, festivals take center stage

Get ready to celebrate this weekend!

Whether it’s “Strong in a Small Town” in Ansley, “Bring on the Rain” in Callaway, or Mardi Gras in Aurora, it’s time to party.

If it’s music you’re looking for, the Flatwater Music Festival west of Hastings gets underway tonight, and of course, it’s Week Four of Hear Grand Island.

Hear Grand Island

If you’re ready to move, Hear Grand Island will give you the beat to do it.

With bands from Denver, Lincoln and Omaha taking the stage, Railside Plaza will be rocking Friday night.

Public Figure of Omaha, playing “alternative punk and pop,” and Universe Contest of Lincoln, offering “static punk rock,” open the show. Headlining the event is Inthewhale, a hard rock duo from Denver. As the duo asks on its Facebook page: “Nebraska, are you ready to bang your head? Pack your earplugs. We’ll see you soon!”

Gates open at 6 and the music runs from 7 to 11. DJesse of Broken Bow will serve as the DJ on duty for the evening.

This all-ages show is free; bring lawn chairs if you wish. The summer concert series runs every Friday night through Aug. 5.

For more information, check out the Hear Grand Island page on Facebook.

Flatwater Music Festival, Hastings

HASTINGS — The 15th annual Flatwater Music Festival happens Friday and Saturday at Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning in Hastings.

Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Main stage performances are on a refurbished stage trailer with roots that go back to USO performances around Nebraska. The festival is set against a backdrop of farm fields. Main stage concerts will feature award-winning bands from Nebraska and Colorado.

New Saturday events include the Family Magic Show with Mr. Magic Myers at 3:30 p.m. The Ukulele Jamboree with Hastings Community Music Academy will follow at 4.

Family areas include a sandbox, mud kitchen, natural playground, woodland trail, art activities and lawn games.

All concerts, activities and workshops are included in the $10 admission (kids 10 and younger admitted free). Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visitors can also shop home décor, jewelry, art, face painting, henna art, and more in the historic barn.

There will be a variety of fare from food trucks, plus beer and kombucha from Hastings breweries.

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the concerts. No smoking or vaping, no pets, no outside beverages or food, please. Please carpool.

The Main Stage scheduled includes:

Friday June 24

— 7 p.m. Emily Bass and the Near Miracle

— 9 p.m. Rascal Martinez

Saturday June 25

— 2 p.m. The String Beans family concert

— 7 p.m.: The Cody Sisters

— 9 p.m.: The Talbott Brothers (presented by Pinnacle Bank of Hastings and Five Points Bank of Hastings)

Event proceeds support education programs at Prairie Loft, which organizes and hosts the event.

Prairie Loft is an independent nonprofit with a mission is to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections, and the wise use of natural resources.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.prairieloft.org or check out Prairie Loft’s page on Facebook.

Prairie Loft Center is located at 4705 DLD Road west of Hastings. To get there, take Second Street west from Burlington Avenue, cross Marian Road, then turn south on Highland. Just after you cross the railroad tracks, turn west on DLD Road and go a quarter of a mile.

‘A’Ror’N Days, Aurora

AURORA — And you thought Mardi Gras was months ago!

Well, technically it was, but if you couldn’t make a trek to New Orleans for the big celebration, you can make up for it this weekend in Aurora.

A’Ror’N Days, an annual celebration hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The Grand Parade is set for noon Saturday, with line-up starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Aurora High School. A fireworks display starts at sunset Saturday at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

Other highlights of the Mardi Gras-themed weekend include:

Friday: Show and Shine Car Show, 5 to 9 p.m.; pork barbecue, 5 p.m., courthouse lawn; street dance and outdoor movie.

Saturday: Pancake feed, 7 to 10 a.m., airport; craft and vendor show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bremer Center; kids activities and sports tournaments; and a street dance featuring Bases Loaded, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Grandview.

Sunday: Orphan Grain Train burgers and brats, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4-H building at the fairgrounds; and activities at the Edgerton Explorit Center, 1 to 4 p.m.

Aurora is located about 20 miles east of Grand Island on Highway 34. For a complete schedule of events, check out the A’Ror’N Days page on Facebook.

Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild show, Aurora

AURORA — Part of the A’Ror’N Days schedule, the Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild will host its annual show, “How it started … How it’s going,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St.

Featured this year will be “How it started” quilts made by several young quilt artists from the community. Attendees will have a chance to meet the artists at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Following the theme of “How it started …” quilt guild members will also share their beginning sewing projects. Their “How it’s going” quilts will showcase the skills they have learned through the years. Special quilts will also be on display to remember Maxine Bergen, a member who has recently passed away.

A show highlight will be Quilts of Valor presented to local veterans at 10 a.m. Saturday. The quilts are made by guild members, supported by funding from the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Quilt guild members will share these programs during the show:

Thursday: Charm squares and more, 10 a.m., and 1:30 - Civil War quilts, 1:30 p.m.

Friday: Simplify cutting with AccuQuilt Go machine, 10 a.m.; and Civil War quilts, 1:30 p.m.

A country store with “quilty” items for sale and light refreshments round out the show. A $5 admission fee covers entrance for all three days.

And don’t forget …

— “Strong in a Strong Town,” annual Muddy Creek Celebration, through Sunday, Ansley. Events include a parade (11 a.m. Saturday), kids games and activities, art show, entertainment, food and more. Information: Muddy Creek Celebration on Facebook. Note: Ansley is located in Custer County about an hour from Grand Island.

— Callaway’s annual Pioneer Picnic, through Sunday, Morgan Park, Callaway. Event includes a parade (10:45 a.m. Saturday; theme is “Bring on the Rain”), alumni banquet, kids activities and games, car show, train rides in Morgan Park, street dances and a rodeo. Information/schedule: Callaway Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. Note: Callaway is also located in Custer County, about 45 miles west of Ansley.