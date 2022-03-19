Music Masters Week starts Monday at Hastings College

HASTINGS — A series of music-related events, recitals and programs, including the Art Song Festival and Piano Festival, starts Monday as part of Music Masters Week organized by the Department of Music and Theatre at Hastings College.

The week is designed to inspire both students and the community as a whole with outstanding performances and opportunities to interact with musicians, alumni and educators.

All events are free and open to the public, and take place in the Fuhr Hall of Music, 927 N. Ash Ave.

Music Masters week kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a recital by Brian Shaw on trumpet. Shaw will perform a wide selection of repertoire spanning over three centuries on several different instruments, including music by Biber, Molter, Verdi, Debussy, Hindemith and John Williams.

He is known internationally for his versatility and is principal trumpet of Santa Fe Pro Musica, Spire Chamber Ensemble, the Baton Rouge Symphony and co-principal trumpet of the Dallas Winds. He will be joined by Hastings College faculty pianist Jonathan Sokasits and trumpeter Louie Eckhardt.

The first of two Art Song Festival performance evenings is planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; the second is 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The theme of this year’s festival is “From Sea to Shining Sea, a Celebration of American art songs.” Performances by Hastings College students and faculty feature art songs written by American composers with poetry from William Shakespeare to Maya Angelou. Each night features a different set of performers, but will follow the same theme.

The Hastings College Art Song Festival exists to introduce students and the community to the rich, diverse and unique repertoire of Western classical art song. As an annual event, the festival will highlight the repertoire of a single composer, language, nationality or style to help viewers develop a deeper appreciation of the diversity of the art song.

A music education forum at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday features Hastings College alumni Michael Stinman, John Roebke, Mark Harman and Linda Johnson. Each will talk briefly and answer questions and have an open discussion about music education. The panel will be moderated by Robin Koozer.

Stinman serves as the general music specialist (K-5) and the middle school jazz band director at Treynor Community Schools in Treynor, Iowa. Roebke is director of bands at Theodore Roosevelt High School and Music Department chair for the Kent City Schools in Ohio. Johnson is a retired music educator after 26 years of teaching. Harman has been director of vocal music at Fremont High School for 21 years. Koozer is emeritus professor of music and a development associate with the Hastings College Foundation.

Pianist Philip Daniel Zach will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Zach did his graduate work at the University of Missouri–Kansas City Conservatory in piano performance and his undergraduate studies at Hastings College, where he earned a bachelor’s in piano performance and piano pedagogy in 2015.

Music Masters Week wraps up Saturday, March 26, with the 35th Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival. After being online the last two years, the piano festival returns in person, and features a recital and talk by guest clinician Grace Huang of the University of Georgia, an opportunity for students in grades 8-12 to have a masterclass with Huang or piano professor Jonathan Sokasits, and a concluding performance by Sokasits on piano, assistant professor Nathan Mertens on saxophone and Taylor Wilson, a high school piano student of Sokasits.

The festival opens with a solo recital by Huang at 9 a.m., followed by a talk, “The Three ‘Cs’ for the Modern Musician,” and masterclass sessions for students. The recital featuring Mertens, Wilson and Sokasits will begin at 1 p.m.

All activities are free to attendees and participants, and are open to the public. A full schedule is at hastings.edu/pianofestival.

A link on the page allows students in grades 8-12 to request a masterclass with Huang and Sokasits.