Music of the Andes peoples brought to Grand Island Public Library

The unique sounds and melodies of South America’s Andean peoples filled Grand Island Public Library Monday.

Lincoln musician Oscar Rios Pohirieth hosted a special program titled “Andean Folk Music and Cultures of South America.” The program was made possible through Humanities Nebraska.

Pohirieth brought more than 20 instruments to show and demonstrate from Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Chile.

This includes wind instruments, flutes, percussion and clay instruments, and others he was not able to show during the one-hour program.

“Pretty much every instrument in the family of instruments (is) played in the Andes,” he said.

There is a special quality and joy of the music of the indigenous peoples of the Andes.

“The diverse sounds of the instruments resemble life, nature and just every day life of the people there,” he said. “They share a message to everyone saying, ‘We are alive and we need to celebrate life.’ There are times when the music is slow and a little sad, but within that same tune, they switch into something more upbeat to remind us, yes, life has a balance.”

He added, “We can’t always be happy, but we can’t always be sad.”

A large group of children watched, rapt and engaged, and even gently silencing each other as Pohirieth introduced one instrument after another.

One small whistle flute, with water inside, perfectly replicates the tweeting sounds of a small bird, which he explained was a favorite of his childhood.

“What I would do, is just run around the neighborhood, pretending I was a bird, people thought I was crazy, but I didn’t care,” he told the children.

Pohirieth invited children to join him in creating music.

The children, on a flat drum of the indigenous Omaha, recreated the percussive rhythms he created on a tall Incan goatskin drum, called a bombo, which was introduced by African slaves brought there by the Spanish. Not only were they creating music, he said, but recreating a form of communication.

Engaging youths is always a pleasure, said Pohirieth.

“When I’m playing the instruments, I usually close my eyes so I can travel with them, so they can connect with me and the music, so I don’t get distracted within the environment,” he said. “But sometimes I open my eyes, and I see a child with bright eyes, absorbing every sound these instruments are making, and traveling with me somewhere, it is a nice feeling, because I know they are learning, they are seeing, they are hearing something completely different.”

Unique for Pohirieth is the Grand Island audience. At the opening, he asked how many children were Spanish-speaking, and roughly one third of the children raised their hands, representative of the Grand Island community.

“I was hoping that we would bring our immigrant and refugee students and families to this type of event, because they need to be integrated,” he said. “I was glad to see them, because what I’m telling them is, ‘I look like you, I play these instruments, you should not be ashamed of your cultural perspectives.’”

Laura Fentress with GIPL youth and family services said it was an honor hosting Pohirieth at the library.

“We’ve had Oscar Rios Pohirieth at the library in years previous, so we were excited we could host him once again,” said Fentress. “The music was incredible. It’s amazing how much you can evoke from the sound of a single flute.”

