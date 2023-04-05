Danny Moseley and Betty Lou Kistler love being in the horseracing industry.

Moseley has been a jockey's agent for 50 years.

Representing jockeys calls for him to talk to a lot of people, including trainers and horse owners. Asked what her father did for a living, his daughter would say "walking and talking."

When Moseley was growing up in Washington state, his family didn't have a lot of money.

"But now I've got millionaires asking me 'Are you going to ride my horse?' And I can say yes or no. That makes you feel like you're somebody," Moseley said.

Kistler has been around horses since she was 14. This race meet, she's working as a pari-mutuel teller at Fonner Park.

"I love this job because it's the only job I've had that makes me think I'm halfway smart," she said.

With her deep knowledge of horse racing, she has no problem helping novice bettors.

A couple of weeks ago, a man came to her window saying he wanted to bet $50. His idea was to bet on three horses, but he didn't know how. Kistler explained what a trifecta was, and that to win, the three horses would have to come in first, second and third.

The closest she could get the bet to $50 was $48.

He told her to go ahead. "I said, 'All-righty, buddy.' I punched it out for him."

He ended up winning $881, and "tipped me 100 bucks," she said.

Moseley and Kistler have been together since 1990. They met at Playfair Race Course in Spokane, Washington. They have a daughter together, who is a registered nurse in Dodge City, Kansas.

The couple is based in Aurora, Colorado, where they have an RV parked at Bally's Arapahoe Park race track.

This is Moseley's third race meet at Fonner Park.

"This is my first year," Kistler said. "Last year I stayed home and volunteered in my grandson's kindergarten class."

Moseley, who turns 70 in July, had a close brush with death a while back. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer six years ago. As part of his battle, he had one kidney and a rib removed.

He dropped from 240 to 135 pounds. The worst year was 2017.

"My doctors didn't think I'd make Christmas that year," he said.

During the battle, he took care of their grandson, who was 1 at the time.

Moseley knows he wouldn't have made it without Kistler, who helped him every step of the way. Right now, he feels as good as he has in seven years.

Moseley doesn't take things for granted anymore.

"You don't really start living until you almost died," he said.

Moseley grew up in Kirkland, Washington.

He didn't know anything about horses until he worked at a car lot in Spokane.

There, a coworker won consistently betting on horses. He taught Moseley what he knew.

Moseley doesn't bet much anymore, but he knows how to spot a winner.

"I have a God-given ability to know which are the best horses. I don't know why, but I do," he said.

Right now, he's representing jockeys Bryan McNeil and Adrian Ramos at Fonner Park. He's been working with Ramos for almost 17 years. They're so close that Ramos stays with them at Fonner Park.

Agents work with different jockeys at different tracks. An agent, he said, has to sell his riders to the trainers and he has to sell himself.

When a partnership clicks, "We make money working together," Moseley said.

Growing up just outside Helena, Montana, Kistler's parents owned horses. She started exercising them when she was 14.

On the first and last days of the school year, Kistler and her brother rode horses to school, tying them to the tetherball pole outside.

Kistler worked as a groomer for 30 years. She and her ex-husband trained quarterhorses. In 1988, she worked for famed trainer D. Wayne Lukas at Churchill Downs. She's also worked as a clocker.

She's been a mutuel teller for about 15 years, working at half a dozen tracks or more.

Kistler will turn 66 in August. "The horses stay young and I'm getting old," she says.

They both like Fonner Park. "The people are just phenomenal to work with," Kistler said.

The couple is good at trading jabs.

Looking back over their 30-plus years together, "It ain't all been good," Moseley said, joking.

When people are too dumb to train and too lazy to groom, they become an agent, Nistler said.

They both like the thoroughbred world, including the scents in a barn. Moseley even likes the smell of horse manure.

In traveling around the country, they've been able to live a life that eludes many people until they retire.

"I like the freedom. I like to be able to go to any town in the country, and know I can work. You're kind of your own boss," he said.

Known to many as "Mose," he likes working with a broad range of people. Grooms and gallopers might be only 16 years old. "It's been a great job for me," he said.

The racing community is tight. Sometimes, they'll go to a track for the first time, expecting to know only a couple of people. They wind up knowing a lot more than that.

They feel they've seen enough. "Now that we're old, we just want to stay in one place," Kistler said. smiling.

But they have no plans to retire.

Moseley wants to see his grandson grow up. He'll be 8 in July. "And I feel like I've got a lot more races to win."