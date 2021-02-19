Mutuel tellers continue 50-year legacy with Fonner Park racing kickoff

For Jensen, there is joy in the camaraderie and energy of a good crowd.

“The year before, we had the llamas and the camel races, which brought in lots of people, so we were very busy,” she said. “We had standing room only. The grandstand was full, the clubhouse. It was like the old days.”

In addition to familiar faces, Fonner Park welcomes new, young bettors every year, as well.

“A lot of them come up for information,” Knuth said. “They don’t know how to bet. It’s their first time at the races. They don’t know what a $2 show is, or Daily Double. I usually have them start with $2 across the board.”

She added, “People think horse racing is dying, but they come out here and have a great time.”

It is an honor, Knuth said, to be part of a legacy and so trusted by Fonner Park’s visitors.

Knuth recalled how one regular visitor, years ago, confided in her that he had been diagnosed with cancer.