Mutuel tellers continue 50-year legacy with Fonner Park racing kickoff

Fonner Park kicks off its 68th season of thoroughbred racing today. An ongoing part of that legacy is returning mutuel tellers Loma Knuth and Lori Jensen.
Knuth has been at Fonner Park for more than 55 years — since before there was a clubhouse.
“... back when the grandstand was only the grandstand,” she said.
Jensen has been at Fonner Park for 50 years.
“I’ve worked on every floor in the building,” she explained.
For Knuth, the start of the racing season is always exciting.
“I’ve made so many friends out here in the past 55 years,” she said. “They all come up to say hello. If they don’t get out here the first day or weekend, the following weekend they always come up and say hello. That’s so special to me.”
Jensen, too, enjoys seeing familiar faces among the crowds.
“It’s always exciting to have all the new people come and those repeats,” she said.
Much has changed at Fonner Park in Knuth’s time.
“When the races started, every bet had its own window,” she said. “You had to walk up to a $2 window for a $2 win ticket, a $2 place ticket, $5 win, $5 show, $5 place. And we only had one track back then. Now we have something like 22.”
Jensen recalls working at the park’s main line track windows, before moving up to the Skyline club area.
“It’s cold down there with the doors open at the paddock. And people go in and out from the doors,” she said. “There’s not too many gals who like to work on the main line.”
Fonner Park now does simulcasting and covers tracks across the country, Jensen added.
“There’s a lot of changes from when they first started to now,” she said.
Knuth said as the long winter goes on, people are always ready for the start of the racing season.
“It’s a perfect time to have the races in February because people are ready to get out,” she said. “There’s nothing really going on, except maybe get your taxes ready. The farmers can’t get out to their field.”
The weather may not always be cooperative, Jensen said.
“We have some snow-outs, and some really cold days when the jockeys decide not to race and they postpone,” she said. “We don’t get to make those days up; we just lose those days.”
An exciting moment for Knuth last year was cashing a Pick-5 ticket that won $63,000 for a group of three people.
“It was exciting for them and me because it was one of the largest tickets I’ve ever cashed,” she said.
For Jensen, there is joy in the camaraderie and energy of a good crowd.
“The year before, we had the llamas and the camel races, which brought in lots of people, so we were very busy,” she said. “We had standing room only. The grandstand was full, the clubhouse. It was like the old days.”
In addition to familiar faces, Fonner Park welcomes new, young bettors every year, as well.
“A lot of them come up for information,” Knuth said. “They don’t know how to bet. It’s their first time at the races. They don’t know what a $2 show is, or Daily Double. I usually have them start with $2 across the board.”
She added, “People think horse racing is dying, but they come out here and have a great time.”
It is an honor, Knuth said, to be part of a legacy and so trusted by Fonner Park’s visitors.
Knuth recalled how one regular visitor, years ago, confided in her that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
“He said, ‘I haven’t told my family yet. You’re the only one I’ve told,’” Knuth said. “It was sad for me to see that. He was very emotional, but he felt like he had someone to tell because I’ve known him for so many years. I told him, I think you should tell your family. He was still at the races last year, so I hope I see him again this year.”
Beginning with the day’s 2 p.m. post time, seating will be limited to 75% capacity in all of the interior sections. Spectators will be required to wear masks upon entering. The mask must remain on unless you are seated, are drinking or eating.
