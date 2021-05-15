My car will no longer be a ‘rolling garbage can’

Never again.

I’ve resolved to never let the inside of my car get out of hand again.

Last week, before we went to see my mother, I had to clean out the back of my car.

Because of all the trash back there, it took way longer than you might think.

The lesson is obvious: When you do go through it, you end up throwing most of the stuff away anyway.

My car always has been the embarrassment in the parking lot.

Dealing with the debris of life, I’ve used the back seat as a receptacle.

It wasn’t much better in the front seat, where I keep a lot of papers for work.

My wife calls my car a “rolling garbage can.”

She also says I use the car as my office.

I always thought a messy vehicle was simply the sign of being a bachelor. Or a sportswriter, which I was at one time.

But those days are long gone.