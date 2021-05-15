My car will no longer be a ‘rolling garbage can’

Never again.
I’ve resolved to never let the inside of my car get out of hand again.
Last week, before we went to see my mother, I had to clean out the back of my car.
Because of all the trash back there, it took way longer than you might think.
The lesson is obvious: When you do go through it, you end up throwing most of the stuff away anyway.
My car always has been the embarrassment in the parking lot.
Dealing with the debris of life, I’ve used the back seat as a receptacle.
It wasn’t much better in the front seat, where I keep a lot of papers for work.
My wife calls my car a “rolling garbage can.”
She also says I use the car as my office.
I always thought a messy vehicle was simply the sign of being a bachelor. Or a sportswriter, which I was at one time.
But those days are long gone.
A couple of Decembers ago, I drove my kids and their friends around town. Squeezed next to a few other people, surrounded by litter, my son’s girlfriend said it reminded her of being in high school. That hurt.
Walking past, some people probably conclude that I live in my car.
It wasn’t as bad as it looked. As far as I know, there weren’t any lost animals back there.
The problem usually begins with a road trip. Instead of throwing newspapers, fast-food bags and cups away, I toss them in the back.
I never do get around to removing that stuff. Before you know it, another giant mess has taken hold.
That era has passed.
There is no looking back, which I was almost afraid to do before.
I will no longer be hauling garbage around Hall County.
It’s easier to deal with each piece of paper as it comes in, rather than letting it all accumulate.
Having a messy lifestyle is not worth all the time you put into cleaning, when you finally get around to it.
Right now, the back seat of my car is clean. And, no, I didn’t just move it all to the trunk. Some, but not all.
Maybe now I need to finally dust the dashboard and vacuum out the inside.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.