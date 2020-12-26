My father set a great example

In many ways, I was probably a disappointment to my father.

Although I always went along, I didn’t love hunting as much as he did. I didn’t play high school football, and I didn’t join the youth baseball program he preferred. He could tell from the way I tried to plant potatoes that I had no interest in gardening. I never did learn how to take care of my own car.

But he had a bigger impact on me than he realized.

He and my mother taught me how to work hard. He taught me how to keep your yard looking good. They took me to church every Sunday, which is more important than anything.

He taught me a lot.

When fall days arrive, I think about going hunting with my dad, who died in 2013 at the age of 87.

My thoughts return to the many days we spent walking through fields, looking for pheasants, and sitting next to a slough, waiting for ducks. My dad, who grew up on a farm, always felt at home in the country.

When he drove on the highway, he always looked off into the fields, checking out the crops and looking for wildlife.

I used to think that was kind of odd. Now, I do the same thing.