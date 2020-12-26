My father set a great example

In many ways, I was probably a disappointment to my father.
Although I always went along, I didn’t love hunting as much as he did. I didn’t play high school football, and I didn’t join the youth baseball program he preferred. He could tell from the way I tried to plant potatoes that I had no interest in gardening. I never did learn how to take care of my own car.
But he had a bigger impact on me than he realized.
He and my mother taught me how to work hard. He taught me how to keep your yard looking good. They took me to church every Sunday, which is more important than anything.
He taught me a lot.
When fall days arrive, I think about going hunting with my dad, who died in 2013 at the age of 87.
My thoughts return to the many days we spent walking through fields, looking for pheasants, and sitting next to a slough, waiting for ducks. My dad, who grew up on a farm, always felt at home in the country.
When he drove on the highway, he always looked off into the fields, checking out the crops and looking for wildlife.
I used to think that was kind of odd. Now, I do the same thing.
He could identify any type of tree. I can’t, but when I wonder about a tree I’m looking at, I always think of him.
He knew about a lot of things.
He knew about crops and fishing and birds and landscaping. He knew about doing well in school. And he knew all about working hard.
That example, set by his own elders, rubbed off on his children and grandchildren. A strong work ethic can carry through many generations.
He did a lot for me — more than I gave him credit for at the time.
For one thing, you need to appreciate all parents who keep food on the table. Not every child is so fortunate.
He and my mother also provided us with a warm and tidy home.
He was always concerned about us. If we were 45 minutes late getting to his house, he almost called the State Patrol.
Many fathers feel it’s important to enforce standards, which inevitably meets with resistance. Relationships with dads are not always as smooth as they are with moms.
I learned a lot from the man. A Wisconsin native, he taught me to love cheese and the Green Bay Packers.
I don’t love polka music. But because of my dad, I like the people who do.
I can talk hunting because of him. When people discuss deer, waterfowl and firearms, I can keep up with them. That comes in handy more often than you think.
Almost everything about me is a reflection of him. I use expressions he used to use, like “Jeepers Christmas.”
I don’t do any building or plumbing. But in his honor, I watch “This Old House,” which he loved. As I get older, I’m more interested in the weather on TV, which he never missed.
So much of my knowledge I gained from him.
I feel guilty that I didn’t listen to him more. He was right about cars. You can save a lot of money by changing oil yourself, and by making basic car repairs.
He was right about a lot of things.
He was a better parent than I realized.
He softened in his later years, when we were able to spend more time with him. His grandkids taught him to say, “Love you, honey,” when he hung up the phone. My kids still listen to voice messages from him that they’ve kept on their phones. They also love cheese and the Green Bay Packers. Because of him, there are boys 5, 3 and four months old who will be loyal to the Green Bay Packers.
My dad developed an especially strong bond with a grandson who was in the service. At Christmastime, he always made sure we had shrimp rings.
His final days in hospice were emotional.
At his funeral, I bawled like a baby when the honor guard fired 21 times, and gave a flag to my mother on behalf of a grateful nation.
After the funeral, I ran over and tearfully thanked the American Legion members for saluting my father, who served in Korea. For a long time, I couldn’t stop crying. My eyes are getting moist as I write this.
In his earlier years, he probably could have been a little better as a father.
But I could have been a better son.
Isn’t that always the way?
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.