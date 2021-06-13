‘#MyCorona’ DVD set for early release at Annevar

RAVENNA — “#MyCorona,” a romantic comedy directed 100% remotely last year, will launch its DVD at Annevar next weekend in Ravenna, the filming location.

Leveraging videoconference technology and other safety precautions, they were able to safely film a stay-at-home themed romantic comedy on a closed set at Silicon Prairie Center Studios in Ravenna.

“Director Phil Gorn and I decided to start by forgetting all the traditional ways films are made and instead focus on figuring out how to keep everyone safe while still filming a movie,” said producer and writer Kirk Zeller, a Ravenna native. “After much careful planning we chose a ‘closed set,’ a hybrid model used by many in the industry, including Tyler Perry.”

#MyCorona is a romantic comedy set in the days leading up to and during California’s stay-at-home order of the 2020 pandemic.

The story focuses on the residents of a Los Angeles apartment building who, while forced to self-isolate during the pandemic, find themselves suddenly learning how to rely on neighbors they barely know.

The early DVD release will take place June 17-20 during Annevar, which is Ravenna’s annual celebration.

There will be a #MyCorona store in the heart of the festivities.