‘#MyCorona’ DVD set for early release at Annevar

RAVENNA — “#MyCorona,” a romantic comedy directed 100% remotely last year, will launch its DVD at Annevar next weekend in Ravenna, the filming location.
Leveraging videoconference technology and other safety precautions, they were able to safely film a stay-at-home themed romantic comedy on a closed set at Silicon Prairie Center Studios in Ravenna.
“Director Phil Gorn and I decided to start by forgetting all the traditional ways films are made and instead focus on figuring out how to keep everyone safe while still filming a movie,” said producer and writer Kirk Zeller, a Ravenna native. “After much careful planning we chose a ‘closed set,’ a hybrid model used by many in the industry, including Tyler Perry.”
#MyCorona is a romantic comedy set in the days leading up to and during California’s stay-at-home order of the 2020 pandemic.
The story focuses on the residents of a Los Angeles apartment building who, while forced to self-isolate during the pandemic, find themselves suddenly learning how to rely on neighbors they barely know.
The early DVD release will take place June 17-20 during Annevar, which is Ravenna’s annual celebration.
There will be a #MyCorona store in the heart of the festivities.
“We are honored Ravenna was chosen as the filming location and excited the DVD launch will be during our annual celebration,” said Rylie Mills, Ravenna Chamber of Commerce director.
The DVD also will be sold at the Buy Nebraska store in Kearney, online at buynebraska.org and through the Silicon Prairie Center Studio’s store at siliconprairiecenter.com/shop.
Throughout production, the team documented their new remote and social distanced filmmaking process and interviewed cast members about their experience.
The resulting documentary, “Directing Remotely and Filmmaking During the Pandemic: The Making of #MyCorona,” has been named an official selection of film festivals at London, Cannes, Tokyo and Miami.