Naming rights for Community Fieldhouse could be awarded

Grand Island Community Fieldhouse could be getting a new name.
A request-for-proposals (RFP) for naming rights will be considered at tonight’s meeting of the Grand Island City Council.
A lease agreement between the city of Grand Island, Nebraska State Fair Board, Hall County Livestock & Improvement Association, and Fonner Park Exposition & Event Center permits a naming rights arrangement for the fieldhouse in return for monetary donations.
The city has not previously entered into contractual agreements for naming rights for a city building or facility.
Because naming rights may be a new approach for funding, the city is asking for approval from the council to issue an RFP.
“It just seems like an opportune time to do it,” City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz told The Independent.
Interest does exist in securing the naming rights for the building.
“We’ve heard secondhand there is an interest,” Janulewicz said. “There is a possible interest, I would say.”
Naming rights agreements typically have a 10-year term, with annual financial donations provided during the contract period.
It is not known how much these rights would yield for the city.
“That’s the purpose of the RFP,” Janulewicz said, “to see what interest there is and what kind of financial contribution we’re talking about.”
City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy supports the proposal for naming rights to the fieldhouse.
“I think it’s always a good thing to explore revenue generation, and I know some of those buildings out there have already been named with some corporations,” McCoy said. “I think it’s probably a natural thing for the fieldhouse to be considered.”
The State Fair and Fonner Park have successfully pursued naming rights for buildings located at Fonner, including Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Five Points Bank Arena, Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn and Aurora Cooperative Pavilion, Janulewicz wrote in his memo to the council.
“The success enjoyed by the State Fair Board and Fonner Park Exposition & Events Center in attracting monetary donations in exchange for naming rights lends support for a belief that the City of Grand Island could receive monetary donations to support the fieldhouse and recreational activities at the fieldhouse,” he wrote.
Also, various city parks are named to honor persons of note in the community, such as Grace Abbott Park, Ryder Park and Buechler Park.
Grand Island City Council will consider the resolution to issue an RFP at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 100 E. First St.