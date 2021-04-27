Naming rights for Community Fieldhouse could be awarded

“That’s the purpose of the RFP,” Janulewicz said, “to see what interest there is and what kind of financial contribution we’re talking about.”

City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy supports the proposal for naming rights to the fieldhouse.

“I think it’s always a good thing to explore revenue generation, and I know some of those buildings out there have already been named with some corporations,” McCoy said. “I think it’s probably a natural thing for the fieldhouse to be considered.”

The State Fair and Fonner Park have successfully pursued naming rights for buildings located at Fonner, including Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Five Points Bank Arena, Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn and Aurora Cooperative Pavilion, Janulewicz wrote in his memo to the council.

“The success enjoyed by the State Fair Board and Fonner Park Exposition & Events Center in attracting monetary donations in exchange for naming rights lends support for a belief that the City of Grand Island could receive monetary donations to support the fieldhouse and recreational activities at the fieldhouse,” he wrote.

Also, various city parks are named to honor persons of note in the community, such as Grace Abbott Park, Ryder Park and Buechler Park.

Grand Island City Council will consider the resolution to issue an RFP at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 100 E. First St.

