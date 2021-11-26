Nathan Detroits lives on in Grand Island couple's basement

Gabe Coin loved Nathan Detroit’s so much that he has a piece of the place in his home.

Coin proudly displays a Nathan Detroit’s sign on the wall of his basement. The sign came from the exterior of the downtown Grand Island bar and restaurant, which closed in 2017.

How much did Coin like Nathan Detroit’s? He visited the place every Friday for six years straight.

Coin liked the character of the place, its spiral staircase, ambiance, food and service. “It was a quiet, intimate atmosphere,” he said. Coin and his friends enjoyed the nice view from the second floor.

Nathan Detroit’s, owned by Robert Mahood, operated in the current location of Kinkaider Brewing Co. The business opened in 1984.

The sign stood above Nathan Detroit’s main entrance.

Because the place meant a lot to Coin, “I wanted to bring it somewhere where I could always see it,” he said.

Coin stored the sign in his old house on Woodridge Lane for about five years. He and his wife, Catey, knew they were going to build a new home, and the Nathan Detroit’s souvenir was a sign of things to come.

They now live in a lakeside home on Brentwood Drive.

