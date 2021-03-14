National Alpaca Show headed to Fonner Park March 17-19

Starting Friday, more than 500 alpacas from across the country will descend on Fonner Park for the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. National Alpaca Show.
Sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch, the show, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country, will run through Sunday, March 21.
The show was previously in Grand Island in 2015. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m., to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Those alpacas will enter the show ring and compete in classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.
Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items from throughout the United States and beyond, offering a variety of fine products made from alpaca.
“We will have everything from socks to sweaters. Hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, capes, plush toys and more” said AOA Executive Director Robin Gifford.“The properties of alpaca are what sells this product. Once you try this amazing fiber, you will fall in love!”
Prized for its unique, silky feel and superb “handle,” Gifford said alpaca fleece is highly sought-after by both cottage-industry artists (hand spinners, knitters, weavers, etc.) as well as the commercial fashion industry.
One facet of alpaca fleece that makes it so much in vogue, he said, is its great variety of natural colors; pure white, several shades of fawn and brown, several shades of gray and true black — some 16 official colors with many other subtle shades and hues.
White, light fawn, and light gray can be readily dyed, thus offering a rainbow of colors for the fleece artist. Alpaca fleece can also be readily combined with other fine fibers like merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk and angora to attain incredibly interesting blends.
Alpaca’s are also very “green.”
Sensitive to their environment, alpacas have soft padded feet instead of hooves and can leave even the most delicate terrain undamaged. Damage to topsoil decreases long-term soil fertility and in the process, the soil is eroded and weed invasion is encouraged.
Alpacas prefer to eat tender grasses, which they do not pull up by the roots. Lacking upper teeth, alpacas “cut” the grass with their bottom teeth and upper palate. This vegetation cutting encourages the plant’s growth. Because they are modified ruminants with a three-compartment stomach, alpacas efficiently convert grass and hay to energy and stop eating when they are full, further preserving the landscape on which they live.
However, alpacas do not mind eating brush, fallen leaves and other “undesirable” vegetation, leaving the “good stuff” for species that do not have the stomach to digest such roughage.
Alpacas’ pellet-like droppings are PH balanced, and an excellent, natural, slow release, low odor fertilizer. This rich fertilizer is ideal for growing fruits and vegetables. Because alpacas consolidate their feces in one or two communal spots in the pasture, it is easy to collect and compost, and the spread of parasites is controlled.
While alpacas are environmentally friendly (and even beneficial) to the land, what makes them even more “green” is their end product … alpaca fiber. They produce five to 10 pounds of luxurious fiber. No chemicals are employed either during feeding or during the industrial production of alpaca fleece into fiber. Alpacas require no insecticides, herbicides and fertilizers which pollute the groundwater.
Making this animal even more desirable to animal lovers looking to start a green business, alpacas are not killed. Alpacas are shorn, without harm, every 12 to 18 months.
All fiber from an alpaca can be used. Even the fiber from the lower legs, belly, neck, etc. is being used for things such as natural weed mats to be placed around trees. Alpaca fiber is biodegradable.
This 100% natural fiber comes in 16 official colors, offering a full array of choices with no chemical dyes required. If dying is desired, only 20% of a normal dye quantity is required.
This year’s show will also feature Alpaca Yoga, an Alpaca Costume Contest and free Alpaca selfies.