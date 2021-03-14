National Alpaca Show headed to Fonner Park March 17-19

One facet of alpaca fleece that makes it so much in vogue, he said, is its great variety of natural colors; pure white, several shades of fawn and brown, several shades of gray and true black — some 16 official colors with many other subtle shades and hues.

White, light fawn, and light gray can be readily dyed, thus offering a rainbow of colors for the fleece artist. Alpaca fleece can also be readily combined with other fine fibers like merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk and angora to attain incredibly interesting blends.

Alpaca’s are also very “green.”

Sensitive to their environment, alpacas have soft padded feet instead of hooves and can leave even the most delicate terrain undamaged. Damage to topsoil decreases long-term soil fertility and in the process, the soil is eroded and weed invasion is encouraged.

Alpacas prefer to eat tender grasses, which they do not pull up by the roots. Lacking upper teeth, alpacas “cut” the grass with their bottom teeth and upper palate. This vegetation cutting encourages the plant’s growth. Because they are modified ruminants with a three-compartment stomach, alpacas efficiently convert grass and hay to energy and stop eating when they are full, further preserving the landscape on which they live.