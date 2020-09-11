National Assisted Living Week begins on Sunday

Grandparents Day, the first Sunday following the Labor Day holiday, marks the beginning of National Assisted Living Week each year.
National Assisted Living Week offers an opportunity to explore the benefits and lifestyles of assisted living communities. This year’s theme, “Caring is Essential,” recognizes the role of staff in caring for seniors and those with disabilities, with a nod to those frontline caregivers fighting COVID-19.
Assisted living offers many benefits to residents. While many seniors lead active lives, others may find that parts of their lives have become difficult. Assisted living can eliminate the burden of home maintenance and increase social interaction. Costs usually are lower than a nursing home, and privacy is more easily maintained. Many residents require only custodial care, such as medication management, housekeeping and having meals provided.
Roughly 800,000 to 900,000 people are in assisted living facilities nationwide. In Nebraska, there are 268 licensed assisted living communities with 13,290 licensed beds. The average cost per resident is $3,844 per month, which is lower than the national average of $4,000, according to the Genworth Cost of Care Survey in 2018.
Almost 70% of Americans will need long-term care at some point in their lives; by 2040, it is estimated that more than 14 million people will be 85 years old and older, with a 7:1 ratio female majority. Nebraskans ages 85 and older are projected to increase 163% from 2010 to 2050. In 2019, the population of those age 75-plus in Nebraska surpassed the population of those younger than 5.
Long-term care facilities account for a sliver of the U.S. population but more than 40% of the recent deaths there have been from COVID-19. Rapid coronavirus tests are being made available this month and are being shipped to assisted living communities.
New Abbott has developed rapid coronavirus tests that can deliver results in 15 minutes for a nominal cost. The U.S. Defense Department will be in charge of getting these tests to the more than 20,000 assisted living facilities.
