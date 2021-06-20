National Federation of Press Women honors Independent editors, Hub reporters

Mary Jane Skala, a reporter for the Kearney Hub, was the runner-up in the Communicator of Achievement award presented by the National Federation of Press Women at its annual conference June 12.

Skala received the award from Nebraska Press Women last year and represented Nebraska in the national contest. It is the highest honor each group presents to its members.

She also placed second in the Sweepstakes Awards from the NFPW 2021 Communications Contest. Lori Potter, another Kearney Hub reporter, placed third in the Sweepstakes Awards.

Nearly 300 professional communicators earned honors during NFPW’s virtual Communications Contest celebration on June 11. More than, 2,000 entries had been submitted in this year’s contest from across the country. Winners in the contest first competed in contests within their state or in an at-large contest for states without contests. First-place winners in these contests advanced to the national contest.

NFPW winners from The Grand Island Independent and the Kearney Hub include:

Terri Hahn of Osceola, Grand Island Independent features editor: First, Publication Regularly Edited by Entrant, Newspaper; second, Headlines; second, Columns, Informational; honorable mention, Specialty Articles, Food.