National Guard helps Grand Island area educators, students take to the sky

Last Thursday area educators took to the sky in a CH-47 Chinook — and learned how to help their students reach for the stars.

Nebraska Army National Guard’s “Educator Flight” is not necessarily for recruiting soldiers through teachers, said Col. Thad Fineran, Chief of Staff for the Nebraska Army National Guard.

“Our educator flights are focused more on building relationships than on creating a transaction to our Army National Guard soldiers,” he said. “I want our teachers, our educators in our schools to know that they have a partner. Really, that’s it.”

Fineran has a partner — his wife — whose own experiences have helped drive home the importance of the Guard’s involvement in schools. She is an elementary school teacher.

“She doesn’t quite have the focus on getting those students into the next step, but the challenges are the same,” Fineran said. “Regardless of what grade they teach, (educators) think about is the concern for those students and what’s going to happen next, after they leave the classroom.”

The National Guard can help with that, Fineran said. “People who know the students best are those guidance counselors and teachers that work with them every day. They know what their potential is, they know what their needs are.”

Some of those needs include ways for students to afford college and learn technical skills.

Those needs are often beyond academic and vocational skills, Fineran said.

“Even if it’s not for higher education, there’s some character development, there’s discipline and there are skill sets that those soldiers will gain through their service that are valuable to employers and communities.”

Tara Baker, an English Language Learner (ELL) teacher at Grand Island Senior High, had her students and their futures in mind when she attended the educator flight.

“In English I our first unit is American voices. They talk about: what does it mean to be an American? What makes an American different from other countries?”

Those conversations often pique the interest of her ELL students, Baker said.

“They’re very intrigued by the National Guard, intrigued by the military. They love seeing the National Guard in the school.”

“Part of that relationship is us being able to provide our schools with additional resources,” Fineran said. “That could be support informal support in the classroom… it could be additional coaching and mentoring opportunities for students who need that.”

Sgt. First Class Chad Schroetlin, a Nebraska Army National Guard Recruiter, does exactly that as a volunteer assistant football coach for York (Nebraska) High School.

“(The Guard) is a big supporter of me — and other soldiers — being involved in the community,” Schroetlin said. “The coaches also know and understand my commitment to the National Guard and have always supported me.”

There were discussions, demonstrations and presentations on how the Nebraska Army National Guard can help educators help their students, but, as Schroetlin said, “The cherry on the top, is educators get to go up in a Chinook helicopter. We want them to understand what we do and how they can share what we do to their students.”

Baker said she couldn’t wait to share her flight experience with her students, but thought about them experiencing it themselves, too.

“If they were here they would be completely speechless… it would just blow their minds.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.