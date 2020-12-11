National Guard medical team advises Czech partners

LINCOLN — Members of the Nebraska and Texas National Guard traveled to the Czech Republic in November to serve in an assessment and advisory role to help combat COVID-19, at the request of the Czech Ministry of Health.

The team of guardsmen, comprised of physicians, medical administrators, planners and logisticians, assisted with the implementation of best practices and setting up field hospitals as the Czech Republic anticipated a resurgence of COVID-19. Legally, these providers could not engage in direct patient care while in the Czech Republic.

The trip was a direct result of the strong partnership shared under the U.S. Department of Defense State Partnership Program, which links a state guard unit or units with other nations, for military support and other broader aspects of support.

According to Lt. Col. Shane Varejcka, the Nebraska National Guard State Partnership Program coordinator, this was the first time in the 27-year history of the state partnership among the Czech Republic and the Nebraska and Texas National Guard that a real-world, collaborative mission effort was requested, making this a unique opportunity for everyone involved.