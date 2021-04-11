National Library Week: Grand Island Public Library shows off makerspace innovation

During the past week, the Grand Island Public Library has been celebrating National Library Week.

Throughout the week, the library has honored its patrons, volunteers and staff; forgiven fines for food; hosted a book sale; and, on Saturday, gave tours of the library’s innovative makerspace.

Library Director Celine Swan said National Library Week celebrates libraries as a foundation and pillar of communities across the world.

“They have been around forever and they just don’t seem to go away,” Swan said. “They are for people during good times, bad times and pandemics. They survive and we are here to give people the information that they need.”

Rising to the challenge

Public libraries have faced many challenges over the years, from the rise of technology and the internet to the ongoing pandemic.

Swan said during troubled times, the library can bring people comfort. While people were isolated in their homes during the height of the pandemic, the library found innovative ways to bring books to people through offering curbside pickup and highlighting its audio- and e-book collection.

“Libraries are resilient,” Swan said. “People know we are doing the best we can.”