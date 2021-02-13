national Weather Service: Threat of short-term flooding rises

Cold weather and a heavy snowfall this year is similar to the conditions that led to the massive flooding in south-central Nebraska in 2019.
But, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the long-term potential outlook for spring flooding, after the snowmelt runoff has ended, is below average across south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas.
The short-term potential for spring flooding from ice jams and snowmelt in the Platte, Loup, Little Blue and Republican rivers and their tributaries is above average across south-central Nebraska.
Weekend forecast
More snow is expected this weekend, along with low temperatures, the weather service reported.
Friday was cold and snowy with a high near 0 and windchill values between -13 and -19 with east-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. The low was expected to be around -6 with windchill values between -10 and -15.
Today calls for a chance of snow in the early morning hours then a chance of flurries after 10 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 3 and windchill values between -7 and -17. The overnight low will be around -7 with windchill values between -11 and -21.
Sunday’s high will be near -1 with more snow in the forecast. The overnight low will be around -18 degrees.
Low temperatures will continue on Monday with a high near -2 and a low around -16.
It will continue to be cold Tuesday before temperatures rise slightly with Thursday’s high in the mid-20s.
Comparison with 2019
As of Friday morning, Grand Island has received nearly 37 inches of snow, which is more than 18 inches above its 30-year average for this point in the snow season.
The daily average temperature for February has been nearly 15 degrees below the 30-year average.
In February 2019, Grand Island received nearly 11 inches of snow and the daily average temperature was 11 degrees below the 30-year average. Cold weather continued into March of that year before temperatures reached a high of 62 degrees March 13, during which 1.7 inches of rain also fell. With the snowmelt, heavy rain and frozen ground, the excess water filled local tributaries and rivers, causing massive flooding throughout the area.
According to the spring flood forecast, the area is experiencing its overall-coldest week- to 10-day stretch since December 1983. That is in contrast with the period November through Jan. 15, which was the warmest on record in Hastings and Grand Island.
“Consequently, we have transitioned from no snow on the ground, no frost depth and little to no river ice in mid-January, to what should be at least a little above normal river ice thickness and appreciable frost depth by the end of this cold snap around February 22,” according to the spring flood forecast.
With snowfall across south-central Nebraska since the last week of January, snow cores in and around Hastings are indicating as much as 2 inches of liquid within the current snowpack.
The forecast stated that, at least across south-central Nebraska, the stage is being set for possible ice jam or snowmelt flooding if a quick warmup occurs.
“Any kind of rapid snowmelt or ice breakup would increase our spring flooding threat, but it is too early to tell if this will be the case,” the forecast stated.
The area is still in a drought and the soil beneath this snowpack is abnormally dry and can absorb a good deal of moisture and somewhat limit the overall threat.
“But there are enough concerns given the deep snowpack, and thickening river ice and frost depth to go with an initial above normal threat of flooding,” the report stated. “This above-normal threat will last until ice flushes out of rivers, and until the local snowmelt runoff can work downstream through the system.”
Longterm outlook
For the longterm hydrologic outlook from Feb. 26 through May 14, the forecast said it is unlikely that the south-central Nebraska snowpack or river ice will have all melted by the start of this period.
“Therefore, we will carry over the above normal threat for snowmelt and ice jam induced flooding across south-central Nebraska through probably about the first week of March,” the forecast said. “Hopefully, we will have this snow and ice gone by the second week of March, based on current longterm forecast models that suggest a much-warmer weather pattern in early March.”
The forecast said that the moisture from this snowmelt will help ease drought conditions slightly, but, at this time, did not expect the drought to fully end with this snowmelt.
In addition, the forecast said the current long-range precipitation outlook running from March through May indicates better than typical chances for drier than normal conditions.
“Furthermore, the mountain snowpack that feeds the Platte River is running below normal as of early February,” the forecast stated. “Thus we expect lower flows down the Platte River this year than during several recent years. At any rate, we don’t expect flooding across our forecast area from mountain snowmelt.”