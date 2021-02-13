national Weather Service: Threat of short-term flooding rises

With snowfall across south-central Nebraska since the last week of January, snow cores in and around Hastings are indicating as much as 2 inches of liquid within the current snowpack.

The forecast stated that, at least across south-central Nebraska, the stage is being set for possible ice jam or snowmelt flooding if a quick warmup occurs.

“Any kind of rapid snowmelt or ice breakup would increase our spring flooding threat, but it is too early to tell if this will be the case,” the forecast stated.

The area is still in a drought and the soil beneath this snowpack is abnormally dry and can absorb a good deal of moisture and somewhat limit the overall threat.

“But there are enough concerns given the deep snowpack, and thickening river ice and frost depth to go with an initial above normal threat of flooding,” the report stated. “This above-normal threat will last until ice flushes out of rivers, and until the local snowmelt runoff can work downstream through the system.”

Longterm outlook

For the longterm hydrologic outlook from Feb. 26 through May 14, the forecast said it is unlikely that the south-central Nebraska snowpack or river ice will have all melted by the start of this period.