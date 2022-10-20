Native art exhibit opens in Red Cloud

RED CLOUD — The National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud will host “Signal,” a solo exhibition by Native American artist Sarah Rowe, through Dec. 17, in the Red Cloud Opera House gallery.

The exhibit is on display in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month, which is observed every year in November.

“The art in this exhibit brings form to the voices of animals and celebrates our kinship,” a press release notes. “Works on paper, canvas and wood highlight the human connection to our environment, the cosmos, and the dream realm. The works are bold and lively, yet meditative, with marks exuding a sense of urgency and quietness. Reverence for all species on earth brings us closer to our true selves. ‘Signal’ is a call to action, to listen to nature, to honor the resilience of ourselves and our ancestors both human and more than human.”

Rowe is a multimedia artist based in Omaha. Her work opens cross-cultural dialogues by utilizing methods of painting, casting, fiber arts, performance and Native American ceremony in unconventional ways. Rowe’s work is participatory — a call to action — and re-imagines traditional Native American symbology to fit the narrative of today’s global landscape.

Drawing from skewed imagery in historic texts, in conjunction with images from Lakota winter counts, Rowe adds her vision of contemporary Indigenous experience into the mix with an offbeat enchantment. Rowe’s imagined landscapes are bold and vibrant, containing a shape-shifting bestiary of tales both familiar and strange. Rowe holds a Bachelor of Arts in studio art from Webster University, studying in both St. Louis, Missouri, and Vienna, Austria. She is of Lakota and Ponca descent.

An artist reception is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the gallery.

The Willa Cather Center is located at 413 N. Webster St., in Red Cloud. For more information, call 402-746-2653 or 866-731-7304, check online at www.WillaCather.org or check out the Opera House’s page on Facebook.