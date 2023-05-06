On Kentucky Derby Day at Fonner Park, there's plenty to look at besides the horses.

Because of the Hat and Bow Tie Contest, the first Saturday in May is a showcase for the nattily attired. Men wear vests, bow ties and fancy suits, and women make quite a statement with their headgear. Some of the ladies almost seemed to have a garden on top of their heads.

Belinda Vavricek of Broken Bow had plenty of fruit on her hat, but it wasn't edible.

The fake fruit included four kinds of grapes, a peach, an orange, a banana and a pear.

The hat also featured ribbons, flowers and an array of toy horses circling the brim of her hat.

Vavricek bought the miniature horses. "But I had to glitter five of them at home," she said.

Vavricek wore basically the same hat a year ago, but this time she added a fake parrot and butterflies. She said she was shooting for a tropical vibe.

A 2-year-old boy, thinking some of the fruit was edible, might try to take a bite out of it. "Good thing I've got my heels on. He can't reach it," Vavricek said of the mythical youngster.

Next to her, her friend Amber Heller was wearing a horse mask that enveloped her head. "Instead of a hat with a horse on it, she's a horse with a hat," Vavricek joked.

Vavricek and Heller were part of a group of six women who traveled from Ansley, Kearney and Broken Bow.

Why did they come?

"For the hat contest," Vavricek said.

One member of the group, Karissa Marshall, had a towering hat that celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown.

Last year, with two flamingos atop her head, Marshall took second place in the contest. She was told she would have won if she'd worn a horse instead of flamingos.

So Marshall consulted with her friend Bonnie Winters, who is well-versed in horse racing. Winters suggested the Secretariat theme. "She inspired me," Marshall said.

This year, Marshall was especially excited that part of her hat could spin around.

She was happy with the mechanics, which "my brilliant husband made for me when I gave him my strange idea." She told her husband, Steven Stunkel, that she wanted a hat that moves, and he built a metal carousel that spins around.

The hat also featured ostrich feathers and small jockey helmets that Marshall fashioned from miniature football helmets that came from Budweiser and Bud Light.

Marshall cut the facemasks off and painted the helmets.

Is she, by any chance, a crafter? "I may dabble," said Marshall, who has an art degree from Chadron State.

Her creation was also festooned with artificial roses and peacock feathers. "These are actually wedding decorations that I used for my wedding a year ago," she said.

Marshall and her friends were enjoying themselves. "It's a beautiful day. It's a fun day. Everyone loves Derby Day," she said.

Diane Rich of Cambridge described her hat as festive, florally and fun. Artificial flowers were artfully attached to the right side of her hat. Her husband of 31 years, Christopher, wore a red bowtie. Diane decorated her husband's hat with one red feather.

Christopher bragged that he picked out the hat himself. Diane said he'd tried another one first. But, as wives do, she said no.

Diane's dress featured an animal print. Her husband joked that she'd shot a cougar.

Shawn Bode of Holdrege won the best-dressed award a year ago with a purple outfit. This year, he changed up his look, going with a black vest, red shirt, a red and black hat and matching shoes. Part of his bowtie was made from real feathers. He accessorized with a three-point handkerchief fold and a red feather pinned to his chest.

"I like to dress up," said Bode, who was with his wife, Kari.

Wherever he goes, "I'm the center of attention," he said.

"No matter how he dresses up, he's always the clown," said their friend, Traci Jo.