Natural Food Products keeping Grand Island, area, healthy for over 20 years

By the time Ruzicka and her then-business partner Maxine Zentz came into the picture, the consensus was that it was time to move on up. Ruzicka said they looked into moving into the western part of town, but rent was high.

“We decided well, we’ll just try and save some money. We’ll clean this place up a little more. And so God’s always taken a look after us, because after we decided to wait — about a week or two later — these two ladies come in the store. One lady says, you know, it looks really nice here cleaned up. But she said, I just wish you’d get out of this basement.”

Ruzicka told the woman she agreed.

“The lady right behind her says, I’ve got the perfect place for you girls,” Ruzicka remembered. But where was it and how much?

“Around the corner of the old Girl Scout office, and she said $350, which was $50 more than what we were paying there.”

The catch was that the space was still occupied, but again, things worked out and Natural Food Products had a new home, but not without qualms, Ruzicka remembered.

“Maxine went to the bank. Pretty soon she comes over (to the store), and I said, ‘Well, how much sleep do you want to lose tonight?’ because she was really nervous about everything.”