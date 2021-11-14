Natural Food Products keeping Grand Island, area, healthy for over 20 years

Has Judy Ruzicka tried everything in her store?
“Pretty much,” she ventures.
Ruzicka owns and operates Natural Food Products, a relatively small health product shop at 707 W. State St. chock full of products for people inside and out, and products from near and far.
There are supplements, including coral calcium — currently difficult to come by due to worldwide supply chain difficulties, Ruzicka explained.
“It’s the most absorbable calcium that there is for your system,” Ruzicka said. “It has 72 minerals in it, and it’s processed from the top of the rocks — they don’t disturb any of the coral underneath.”
While coral calcium is a bit exotic, Ruzicka said ultimately Natural Food Products tries to stock things that come from closer to home. That includes Pacha Soaps from Hastings, sustainable grain products like hearty hot cereals from Grain Place Foods in Marquette and meat from Miller Omega Beef in Aurora.
When it comes to supplements, however, Ruzicka has a tip: take expirations dates with, well, a grain of salt — which has an expiration date stamped on its own container.
“Redmond salt comes out of the Great Salt Lake (in Utah). My daughter said, your 50,000-year-old salt expires in a couple of months.”
Natural Food Products doesn’t go back 50,000 years, but it does have a history. Recently the business celebrated 20 years in its current location, but Natural Food Products’ beginnings started decades before even then.
In 1957 Grand Island resident Jeanne Peterson started selling organic food supplements, for a time door-to-door. Rudicka saved a letter to customers Peterson composed decades ago, in which Peterson sums up the philosophy behind her business, 12 years young at the time of her writing:
“You can be sure we will offer only those foods which contain the vitamins, minerals and proteins that our Creator first put in them. We think He knows best what our body needs.”
Eventually Peterson’s ventures expanded to a brick-and-mortar location, eventually near State Street and Broadwell Avenue — not far from where it is located today.
Peterson wrote, “As you come inside the front door, you will find us downstairs. To the left is our natural foods and vitamins, our office and provisions where we will soon have our Natural Foods Kitchen. On the right will be our Con-Stan Show and Meeting Room … we plan to hold our sales meetings and fashion shows in this room. There will also be a Nutrimetics Studio where you can have a free demonstration of our cosmetic line.”
Ruzicka remembers later years of the downstairs shop. “There used to be a Skagway store over here where Super Saver is now. And in front of that was junky little mini mall, which I suppose at one time was pretty nice. They had a store in the basement there.”
By the time Ruzicka and her then-business partner Maxine Zentz came into the picture, the consensus was that it was time to move on up. Ruzicka said they looked into moving into the western part of town, but rent was high.
“We decided well, we’ll just try and save some money. We’ll clean this place up a little more. And so God’s always taken a look after us, because after we decided to wait — about a week or two later — these two ladies come in the store. One lady says, you know, it looks really nice here cleaned up. But she said, I just wish you’d get out of this basement.”
Ruzicka told the woman she agreed.
“The lady right behind her says, I’ve got the perfect place for you girls,” Ruzicka remembered. But where was it and how much?
“Around the corner of the old Girl Scout office, and she said $350, which was $50 more than what we were paying there.”
The catch was that the space was still occupied, but again, things worked out and Natural Food Products had a new home, but not without qualms, Ruzicka remembered.
“Maxine went to the bank. Pretty soon she comes over (to the store), and I said, ‘Well, how much sleep do you want to lose tonight?’ because she was really nervous about everything.”
The new shop got a facelift (“My husband’s real handy with the hammer and the nail,” Ruzicka said.) and the business partners eventually made another request to their meant-to-be landlord, Ruzicka recalled: “’If you decide to put this up for sale, you let us know.’”
Improving oneself — or one’s situation — has been the theme of Natural Food Products throughout the years, whether inside or outside, near or far. Most of all it’s about prioritizing yourself, Ruzicka said.
“The coolest thing is people coming in wanting to improve their life.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.