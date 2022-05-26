Navy veteran has cared for COVID patients nationwide

Sale Gentert is more than a nurse at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, where she is known for her selfless care of patients.

She is a U.S. Navy veteran of 15 years who has been deployed to aid COVID-19 efforts in New York and other major U.S. cities.

A lieutenant, she is now in the naval reserves, and has been a nurse for six years. She received her education at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

At GIRMC, she works in the progressive care unit (PCU).

“I’m also working in recovery, as well, and then I help out in the ER,” Gentert said. “I think I’m one of the first ones to just be their flow person and to cross-train in all their areas. It’s a little different.”

Her position at GIRMC is a unique one, Gentert said.

“I don’t want to say I’m talented. I have a wide variety of backgrounds, I guess, because of my naval deployments,” she said. “Coming back, they were kind of just getting up. It’s a brand new hospital. It’s tough to get started, especially through a pandemic, so, as they grow, they know what they need. I think flexibility is the key term with something new.”

Being a nurse is something Gentert had wanted to do since she was little, she said, but it was not the first career she chose for herself.

“I knew I wanted it, I just wasn’t sure,” she said. “I was a master-at-arms in the Navy for 10 years. I’m not saying I wasn’t good at it, but I think I was better as a caregiver than I was at that. That’s when I decided, after my deployment to Iraq, to get serious about going back to nursing school, because there’s a lot of humanitarian work you can do with that.”

Gentert described her deployments to New York to aid in COVID-19 relief as “shocking.”

“It really put access to care on the table, as to who got it and who didn’t,” she said. “I’m proud of the Navy. They did a fantastic job, and all the branches that came together afterward. It was a wonderful experience with those other military personnel. But it was very sad to see. As a society, to me, it was almost like a third world country medical system we had to resort to, and that was heartbreaking.”

Undoubtedly capable of helping to care for the infected, Gentert drew further strength from her military training.

“Stress management is rule No. 1 when you go into certain situations,” she said. “I was in utter shock after the first day, because I worked in the Javits Convention Center. I don’t think I knew what to think after that first time. I don’t think there are any kinds of words to put that kind of situation together.”

In Grand Island, the support for healthcare workers is equally as it has been across the nation, said Gentert.

“Maybe less than 5% of a population would have a negative outlook on healthcare workers, but I haven’t sensed a lot of that,” she said. “There’s been a lot of patients since COVID for nurses and doctors, and patients have been really good to take care of in the community.”

