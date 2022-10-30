NCTA-UNK launch 2+2 pathway

CURTIS — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis and the University of Nebraska at Kearney are partnering to expand statewide career opportunities for agribusiness students and professionals.

The NCTA-UNK 2+2 Agribusiness/Business Pathway is set to launch next fall.

The Pathway will make it easier for students who start their agribusiness education at NCTA in Curtis to then earn a bachelor’s degree online or at the university campus in Kearney, said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen.

“We are seeing more of our Aggie students who want to earn a four-year degree in agribusiness, particularly while they are working in their new careers,” Gossen said. “This new NCTA-UNK Pathway is an ideal opportunity for our NCTA graduates to earn a living here in rural Nebraska and take classes through UNK at the same time.”

The first two years (60 credit hours) are taken at NCTA, which offers an Associate of Applied Science degree or Associate of Science degree in Agribusiness Management Systems, said Professor Mary Rittenhouse, agribusiness academic lead.

Students can follow a semester-by-semester course plan or take classes at a pace that better fits their schedule.

Through UNK, pathway options for the bachelor’s degree in Business Administration are accounting, finance, management, marketing, supply chain management, or a minor in marketing/management.

It is not uncommon for college students to revise their college plans as they make decisions for life choices and career goals, Rittenhouse said.

“How do we figure out what we want to do?” asks Bree Dority, associate dean of the UNK College of Business and Technology. “We try things, and as we invest in ourselves we often realize we need more knowledge and understanding. Start with your associate degree but know there are options to seamless transition to UNK and earn your business degree.”

A Nebraska education, flexibility and increased career opportunities were foremost as the NCTA-UNK discussions began several years ago.

Faculty discussions rapidly progressed during the summer. Rittenhouse and Dority finalized the pathway with administrators in October.

NCTA agribusiness graduates are in high demand by employers throughout the state, particularly regionally by agricultural cooperatives, banks, sales, farm and ranch production enterprises, and livestock companies.

“Students are comfortable at our small, rural campus in Curtis. They look forward to their careers and making a living that meshes with their life choices, their interests and perhaps continuing to live in a rural atmosphere,” Rittenhouse said.

“If they decide to pursue a four-year degree they have an excellent opportunity nearby, at Kearney,” she added. “The program is ideal for geographic location, size of campus, and excellent academic opportunities.”

Dean Gossen said more pathway partnerships may be in store between NCTA and UNK.

“It’s a win-win, overall,” said Gossen. “The transition is seamless, and the student can remain in a familiar environment, within the University of Nebraska system.”

For more information on the agribusiness/business pathway program, contact NCTA Agribusiness Professor Mary Rittenhouse at mrittenhouse2@unl.edu or 308-367-5275 or Bree Dority, associate dean of UNK College of Business and Technology, at doritybl@unl.edu or 308-865-8343.