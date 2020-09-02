Nebraska 4-H works to help schools educate K-12 students

With schools across Nebraska resuming learning this fall, Nebraska 4-H says it continues to provide educational programming to teachers to work with K-12 students.
Kathleen Lodl, Nebraska 4-H program administrator, said 4-H is centered around helping schools by adding to what they already may be doing in the classroom.
Lodl said the programming taught in the classroom depends on where the classroom is located and what topics are important to its community.
She said Nebraska 4-H has a number of educational programs related to science, technology, engineering and math and environmental education. It also has programming around nutrition, robotics and embryology.
“Embryology is one of our hot topics, so classrooms really get to see the science behind chicks hatching,” Lodl said. “They handle the eggs, watch them over a period of time and they see the real chicks. Then we talk about the science behind that.”
When it comes to educational programming, she said, Nebraska 4-H offers a variety. The organization will work with a teacher to see what programs the school may be interested in from its menu of offerings.
“Sometimes, we train the teacher on doing the programming and provide the curriculum and the teacher just does it,” Lodl said. “Sometimes, we will come into the classroom to do the programming ourselves.”
If teachers do the programming themselves, she said, Nebraska 4-H provides them a kit they can check out or borrow. They may have some supplies already on hand or they may need to purchase some of them.
Lodl said Nebraska 4-H also provides career exploration opportunities to K-12 students so they can begin thinking about what topics they are interested in to see what higher education might look like and what careers related to these topics are available.
From there, Lodl said, Nebraska 4-H tries to give students the skills they need to be college ready, while also helping them learn how to apply to different schools and what that looks like financially.
She said the skills learned by students through Nebraska 4-H’s educational programming will help them in the classroom and in life.
“What we are really about, at the end of the day, is helping young people be successful,” Lodl said.
“So those skills centered around decision making, leadership, learning to learn, communication and developing self-confidence are the kinds of things we are really helping young people foster and develop. Those skills — no matter what they decide to do — are going to be helpful and important to them.”
Historically, she said, Nebraska 4-H has provided field trip opportunities to K-12 students. Due to COVID-19, it is now providing virtual field trips through its website, 4h.unl.edu/virtual-field-trips.
“Right now, with iPads and iPhones, it can be pretty good at real-time field trips,” Lodl said. “You can get up close and personal with what you are seeing. That takes away the travel, the expenses to travel and all the logistics around that. So it creates opportunities for kids who may not otherwise be able to experience those things.”
She said most years, Nebraska 4-H also hosts students from across the state at the Nebraska State Fair as part of “Nebraska’s Largest Classroom.” Due to COVID-19 and the scaled-back StateFair, 4-H is not providing that opportunity this year.
Lodl said COVID-19 has presented a challenge to Nebraska 4-H as the organization is not allowed to go into classrooms to do programming. This has led to a greater focus on virtual programming.
“Sometimes, we are going into the classroom via Zoom,” she said. “What we also are doing this year is we want to have some scheduled times — we are just rolling this out right now — so we have programs available that are going on where teachers can just turn on in their classroom. They know that there will be these programs available that are taught by our staff and other experts from across the University of Nebraska system at certain times on certain topics.”
Lodl said that since Nebraska 4-H is able to offer more virtual programs, it is able to reach more students than if Extension educators had to travel and go into a classroom.
“We had some of our Living Room Learning programs that had up to 300 households,” she said. “Some of those were in Nebraska and some were on the East Coast. So it doesn’t really matter where you are at. It takes away that barrier and also allows the expert to come into their home or their classroom, no matter where that happens to be.”
Lodl said Nebraska hopes to keep up-to-date on the content areas “that kids are excited about,” such as robotics and computer science. It continues to develop new programs, curriculum and projects for kids to do.
When Nebraska 4-H develops new content for its educational programming, she said, it does surveys and looks at the topics currently popular with students.
“We listen a lot to our users — kids — and what they are thinking about, what they are doing and what interests them,” Lodl said.
“We also think about what is on the horizon and what we are seeing on the university level on hot topics that young people might be interested in and that we may have some expertise on. We can access the faculty who are on campus to get their insight and expertise on what is happening and what kinds of things we should be thinking about.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.