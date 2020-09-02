Nebraska 4-H works to help schools educate K-12 students

“Right now, with iPads and iPhones, it can be pretty good at real-time field trips,” Lodl said. “You can get up close and personal with what you are seeing. That takes away the travel, the expenses to travel and all the logistics around that. So it creates opportunities for kids who may not otherwise be able to experience those things.”

She said most years, Nebraska 4-H also hosts students from across the state at the Nebraska State Fair as part of “Nebraska’s Largest Classroom.” Due to COVID-19 and the scaled-back StateFair, 4-H is not providing that opportunity this year.

Lodl said COVID-19 has presented a challenge to Nebraska 4-H as the organization is not allowed to go into classrooms to do programming. This has led to a greater focus on virtual programming.

“Sometimes, we are going into the classroom via Zoom,” she said. “What we also are doing this year is we want to have some scheduled times — we are just rolling this out right now — so we have programs available that are going on where teachers can just turn on in their classroom. They know that there will be these programs available that are taught by our staff and other experts from across the University of Nebraska system at certain times on certain topics.”