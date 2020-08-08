COVID-19 has increased the financial stress of farmers and ranchers, who were already struggling because of low commodity prices prior to the pandemic.
The American Farm Bureau Federation recently reported farm bankruptcies increased 8% over a 12-month period, with 580 filings from June 2019 to June 2020.
A six-month comparison by AFBF, however, shows the number of new Chapter 12 filings slowing. According to AFBF, several contributing factors are likely at play as farmers struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic.
The Midwest, Northwest and Southeast were hardest hit, representing 80% of the filings across the U.S. Wisconsin led the nation with 69 filings, followed by 38 in Nebraska. Georgia and Minnesota each had 36 filings.
A closer examination of the numbers, AFBF said, shows that while year-over-year filings increased for the month of June, filings slowed during the first six months of 2020 compared with the first half of 2019.
The latest AFBF Market Intel, written jointly with the Association of Chapter 12 Trustees, shows from January to June 2020, there were 284 new Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases, 10 fewer than the same time in 2019.
CARES aid distribution
According to AFBF, the reduction in filings coincides with aid distributed in the CARES Act that compensates farmers and ranchers for losses incurred from January through mid-April. The Association of Chapter 12 Trustees reported that approximately 60% of farm bankruptcies are successfully completed — the highest successful percentage of all the reorganization chapters.
“Every farm bankruptcy potentially represents the end of a family’s dream,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. Duvall said the fact that bankruptcy filings slowed in the first six months of 2020 shows “how important the economic stimulus alongside the food and agricultural aid from the CARES Act have been in keeping farms above water, but the economic impact of the pandemic is far from over.”
“It’s imperative that Congress addresses the challenges facing farmers and ranchers in current coronavirus relief legislation.”
As of Monday, AFBF said that $6.8 billion in CFAP payments have been delivered to farmers and ranchers. Many farmers, according to the AFBF, particularly those who are not regularly eligible for aid, have not applied for assistance or may not know the assistance is available. Farmers can learn more about coronavirus assistance at www.farmers.gov/cfap.
More to the story
AFBF Chief Economist John Newton said bankruptcy numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“The fact that the bankruptcy process is now virtual probably contributed to a decline in numbers,” Newton said. “CARES Act assistance was also a bandage that slowed the bleeding on many farms, but those protections will soon expire. Without more help we could expect to see filings begin to rise again.”
One area of the farm economy that is struggling is the ethanol industry. Nebraska is the nation’s second leading producer of ethanol and a vital market for Nebraska corn production. Nebraska has 25 ethanol plants.
A recent story in the Omaha World-Herald reported the ethanol industry’s losses have been more severe than economists originally predicted, said David Swenson, an Iowa State University economist.
He said it could be years before fuel demand recovers from losses related to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors that left the U.S. economy in recession.
“The ethanol industry is in worse shape than we thought prior to this pandemic,” said Swenson.
Ethanol companies have been losing money for more than 18 months, Swenson said, and really only have one path to survival.
“Growth will come from exports, period,” Swenson said.
Swenson said the ethanol industry has suffered because higher fuel efficiency standards for vehicles has reduced demand, as have a reduction to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. He said the boom in domestic oil production, which made the United States the world’s largest producers, also hurt markets for ethanol, which was seen as a way to reduce reliance on foreign oil supplies.
Cortney Cowley, economist Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, recently reported the emergence of COVID-19 in the United States has created “substantial challenges for all segments of the meat supply chain, but especially for producers and consumers.”
Cowley said that beginning in April, outbreaks of COVID-19 at meatpacking plants led to significant disruptions and created issues of oversupply and low prices for livestock producers.
“These disruptions temporarily reduced meat production, which led to higher prices for consumers, making it more difficult for some households to purchase meat,” Cowley said.
He said consumers also shifted purchases of meat from foodservice to retail outlets, creating logistical challenges in the supply chain and putting additional upward pressure on wholesale and retail prices.
“Meat production continued to lag 2019 levels even after plants reopened, and changing consumer patterns could have persistent effects on supply chains,” Cowley said.
He said the agricultural economy had been in a prolonged downturn prior to the pandemic, intensifying concerns of how COVID-19 and disruptions in the meat production could affect farm finances.
In 2020, Cowley said working capital on U.S. farms was forecast to decline 16% from the previous year, and if realized, would be 72% less than in 2012.
“Although farm solvency ratios have increased only modestly, liquidity has declined more considerably since 2012, highlighting weakening financial conditions among agricultural producers,” he said. “Amid disruptions related to COVID-19, prices for cattle began to decline in February and, by the end of April, had declined more than 20%. Prices for hogs were slightly stronger in February and March but also declined sharply in April.”
Cowley said that modified operations and revised processes related to COVID-19 at packing plants may continue to put constraints on meat production.
“In addition, higher retail prices, particularly in the midst of an economic downturn, could temporarily reduce aggregate meat consumption, further weighing on the outlook for producers and consumers of meat,” he said.
