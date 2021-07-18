Nebraska author Alex Kava makes a virtual visit to Grand Island Public Library

Of recent interest for Kava has been the Champlain Towers South collapse at Surfside, Fla., which has had dogs used for the search and rescue efforts.

Though search dogs and recovery dogs are being used, Kava does not see entertainment value in referencing such a tragic event.

“Even though I use real-life cases in all of my books, my books are entertainment, and I want people to enjoy them,” she said. “I don’t want people to leave them feeling depressed and so saddened they’re not going to read another book.”

Kava also spoke about growing up in Merrick County’s Silver Creek.

Many of her novels are set at least partially in Nebraska, she said.

“People around the world don’t seem to know anything about our flyover country,” she said. “It makes me feel like it’s a bit of a platform for me to educate people on what it’s like here. I want people to know we don’t still ride horses and tie them up at the post when we go to the grocery store.”

There are three things Kava likes to have before starting a novel. She must have the title, and it must mean something. She also has the first paragraph or first chapter and she knows how the story will end.