LINCOLN — After an emotional final day of debate Thursday, a bill that would ban gender-altering care for individuals under 19 advanced to the second round of debate in the Nebraska Legislature.

Legislative Bill 574 advanced in a 30-17 vote after getting the 33 votes it needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion. Lawmakers have been embroiled in a heated debate over the legislation for the past three days.

The advancement will likely mean floor action in the Legislature will come to a crawl once again, as State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and multiple other opponents to LB 574 have promised to resume a filibuster effort that Cavanaugh launched three weeks ago. Cavanaugh had previously agreed to pause her filibuster to debate LB 574, on the assumption the bill did not have the votes to advance.

"You really don't get that this session is over," said Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, one of the lawmakers who vowed to join Cavanaugh moving forward.

Sens. Christy Armendariz, Tom Brandt and Jana Hughes voted "yes" on cloture to cease debate on Thursday, but did not vote "yes" on the underlying bill. Armendariz voted "no" for LB 574's advancement, while Brandt and Hughes were present not voting.

Armendariz declined to share whether her vote for cloture would change in future debates on the bill, but Brandt and Hughes expressed hope that advancing the bill will mean lawmakers will have the chance to pass an amendment that would drastically limit the bill's impact.

The amendment, brought by the introducer of LB 574 Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha on Tuesday, would remove restrictions for puberty blockers and hormone treatment and would only ban gender-altering surgeries for people under 19. Brandt said Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte has a plan to ensure the amendment has a chance at being adopted despite attempts from opponents to prevent that.

A session-long filibuster could threaten the future of other bills that may not have the time to advance. Regarding that possibility, Brandt said it was out of his control.

"That's always a concern, but that's up to them," Brandt said.

Cavanaugh and other opponents have repeatedly rebuked attempts at promoting the amendment, saying they will work to ensure the original bill is what lawmakers will be voting on in each round of debate.

"It's not my fault that none of you stand up for anything anymore," Cavanaugh said.

Hughes said she does not support the bill as is, but may support it if the amendment passes. Brandt declined to say whether he would support the bill if the amendment fails.

The final day of debate on Thursday was completely dominated by opponents, who filed bracket motion over bracket motion to control virtually all the time spent debating the bill, effectively denying any supporters time to speak other than Kauth in her opening and closing remarks. At the start of the day, Cavanaugh said she took issue with the arguments made by supporters in previous days, arguing it was offensive and misinformation.

"I'm taking back this conversation, and it starts now," Cavanaugh said.