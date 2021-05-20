Nebraska beef producers unite to battle market barriers and impediments

“That action forced the meatpackers to relent in their tireless attack at the national level fighting a national price reporting bill rather than having a patchwork of state price reporting provisions they had to comply with,” Hansen said. “Thanks to Nebraska’s leadership, we finally got national mandatory price reporting established. We are now fighting the meatpackers to get our national mandatory price reporting reauthorized. I am so pleased that provision listed first on the list of joint efforts.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said that “unfair markets and a lack of competition in the beef industry have been extremely harmful to producers and consumers alike, especially during the last year.”

“Many sectors within agriculture, including beef, are dominated by just a handful of multinational corporations,” Larew said. “The time for action is long overdue, and NFU is glad to be a part of this effort to bring strong, swift and meaningful reform.”

Meanwhile, Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and several of her colleagues are urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to continue the DOJ investigation into the nation’s four biggest meatpackers.