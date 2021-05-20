Nebraska beef producers unite to battle market barriers and impediments

Earlier this month, livestock organizations came together to discuss challenges in cattle markets.
The organizations included members of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA and the United States Cattlemen’s Association.
The groups met at the request of Livestock Marketing Association to discuss challenges involved in the marketing of finished cattle. The goal was to work together to bring a more “financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.”
Among the issues discussed at the meeting were:
— Packer concentration.
— Price transparency and discovery.
— Packer oversight.
— Packers and Stockyards Act enforcement.
— Level of captive supply.
— Packer capacity.
Among the issues the group agreed to bring up to their organizations were to:
— Expedite the renewal of USDA’s Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR), including formula base prices subject to the same reporting requirements as negotiated cash and the creation of a contract library.
— Demand the Department of Justice issue a public investigation status report and as warranted, conduct joint DOJ and USDA oversight of packer activity moving forward.
— Encourage investment in, and development of, new independent, local and regional packers.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said his organization was “very pleased to see this important industry meeting take place last week to discuss the ongoing challenges facing America’s cattle producers.”
“We are encouraged the reform principles discussed aligned with recommendations developed by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Cattle Markets Task Force, which was established last year, many of which became American Farm Bureau policy,” McHargue said.
Industry alignment on these important topics, he said, again highlights the need to pass U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act, which will provide needed reform within the cattle industry.
“Given recent market conditions, now is the time to pass Sen. Fischer’s bill that provides more price discovery and transparency to arguably one of the most complex commodity markets in the world,” McHargue said.
In March, Fischer and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the bipartisan Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021. The legislation would restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
Fischer said it will help facilitate price discovery and provide cattle producers with the information “they need to make informed marketing decisions.”
The legislation would establish regional mandatory minimum thresholds of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trades to enable price discovery in cattle marketing regions. It will require the secretary of agriculture, in consultation with the chief economist, to establish regionally sufficient levels of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trade, seek public comment on those levels, then implement them.
It would require USDA to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producers in a manner that ensures confidentiality.
It would prohibit the USDA from using confidentiality as a justification for not reporting and makes clear that USDA must report all LMR information, and must do so in a manner that ensures confidentiality.
It would mandate that a packer report to USDA the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days and require USDA to report this information on a daily basis.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said because of the leadership of former state Sen. Cap Dierks Nebraska was one of the first states to pass a mandatory price reporting bill.
“That action forced the meatpackers to relent in their tireless attack at the national level fighting a national price reporting bill rather than having a patchwork of state price reporting provisions they had to comply with,” Hansen said. “Thanks to Nebraska’s leadership, we finally got national mandatory price reporting established. We are now fighting the meatpackers to get our national mandatory price reporting reauthorized. I am so pleased that provision listed first on the list of joint efforts.”
National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said that “unfair markets and a lack of competition in the beef industry have been extremely harmful to producers and consumers alike, especially during the last year.”
“Many sectors within agriculture, including beef, are dominated by just a handful of multinational corporations,” Larew said. “The time for action is long overdue, and NFU is glad to be a part of this effort to bring strong, swift and meaningful reform.”
Meanwhile, Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and several of her colleagues are urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to continue the DOJ investigation into the nation’s four biggest meatpackers.
“It is critically important that producers have fair and transparent markets for the commodities they produce,” Fischer and the members of Congress wrote. “We urge the DOJ Antitrust Division to continue vigilance and where possible, provide updates of findings.”