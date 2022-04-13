Nebraska Career Scholarship Act passes Legislature

The Nebraska Career Scholarship Act passed the Legislature Tuesday with a 48-0 vote and was presented to Gov. Pete Ricketts for signing.

Introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island in January, LB902 funds scholarships of $10,000 to $25,000 per year as part of a cohort program that aims to retain interns after the completion of their studies to help address area workforce needs.

The bill appropriates $6 million to the University of Nebraska, $3 million to state colleges and $4 million to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

For the unique cooperative internship program, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Wayne State College.

Students in the program will get career scholarship funding for their first three years of study, and for the fourth year, spent in Grand Island, they also would get a stipend that would support local housing options.

The program’s first students will be selected this fall and graduate in 2025 after developing their skills and talents exclusively in Grand Island.

Aguilar applauded the passing of LB902 on Tuesday.

“We’re really excited because this is going to do great things for Grand Island, and any other community that chooses to use it,” he told The Independent. “I know some of the business owners are quite anxious to get started with it and we have some college students that are just as anxious, as well.”

Michael Keibler, Wayne State executive director of cooperative education, said it took a lot of effort and support for the legislation to succeed.

“It’s a great step forward for educating our students, bringing young professionals into the market and into Grand Island,” Keibler said. “It provides a pathway to retain and educate our students in Nebraska.”

Recruitment will start for the first students to begin the program in fall 2024.

“We’ll have the students down there being involved in service learning and we’ll have them involved with the employers, and we’ll have employers here on campus, as well, preparing them for the next three years before they get down there and do two semesters of cooperative education,” said Keibler.

GIACC President Cindy Johnson called LB902 passing a “win” for Grand Island.

“Most times, when legislation happens, it’s not easy,” she said. “That’s a win when you’re able to come out of those tough discussions with an end-product that gives everybody something. In our case, it gets us 15 interns this year, 30 the following year, and increasing that up to 75 in four years.”

She added, “It’s less than what we wanted to start with, but it’s a victory for us.”

Through the program, students will start building a relationship with the community of Grand Island.

“We start introducing them to Grand Island, if they’re not familiar. We introduce them to our companies and the business opportunities in our community. And we start talking about what living, working and playing in Grand Island looks like,” she said. “They’ll have a chance to meet with our business leaders, our community and civic leaders, so their experience isn’t isolated only to their work. They’ll be able to see Grand Island in a broader light.”

Mayor Roger Steele was instrumental in bringing attention to the need for such a program in Grand Island, Johnson told The Independent.

Steele said the program will help Grand Island retain interns by helping them to stay in central Nebraska and by providing access to higher-paying jobs.

“We do not have a college that offers four-year degrees in Grand Island,” he said. “This is a win for us because we’re getting something very similar. We’re getting college students who, when they’re freshmen, they have to identify that they’re interested in coming to Grand Island, and then they’re put on a course of study that will make that happen when they’re seniors.”

He added, “It helps to keep us competitive when it comes to attracting knowledge-workers.”

Steele applauded Johnson for her efforts in promoting the internship program.

“She has been an excellent supporter of this whole concept,” he said. “She has worked very hard to promote LB902 down at the state Legislature. She has also been the liaison to Grand Island businesses to gauge their support for hiring interns from Wayne State College. What she learned through that effort was, our local businesses have a high interest in being able to hire these young people when they come to town.”

