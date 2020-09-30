Nebraska Central Railroad addresses intersection safety concerns

Nebraska Central Railroad has made changes that will end the problems of long traffic stops at intersections and help eliminate potential safety hazards at crossings.
NCR General Manager Jason Quast and NCR Safety Manager Taylor Kelly spoke on the changes at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
“We’ve had some problems with some of our intersections and we ended up in the Public Service Commission,” Commissioner Gary Quandt said. “We had times where it was blocked and it was an inconvenience for cars or a safety hazard.”
A complaint had been filed with the PSC, and a public hearing was held on Feb. 5 concerning three railroad companies: NCR, Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
PSC closed its investigation in June.
Before it could go any further, NCR came up with a solution that would eliminate problems at Fourth through Eighth streets, Capital Avenue and Airport Road.
“Grand Island brought a safety concern to us recently, which they needed help to resolve,” Quast said. “The solution was a new interchange process that is implemented with Union Pacific Railroad. It resulted in both crossings being blocked for less time during the interchange process.”
Trains will no longer stop in town, and locomotives now will pull into railyards going backward, which will expedite the process.
“There’s no need to stop unless there’s an emergency situation,” Quast said. “There are still emergencies that happen, but in normal operations we should never have to stop in town.”
Trains also will be brought straight into the railyard’s North 1 track, he said.
“We’ve brought it to our crews’ attention, through our special notices, that if we do have to stop, they have to clear the crossings under 10 minutes,” Quast said. “If they block a crossing longer than 10 minutes, they have to call management.”
Kelly told the commissioners NCR wants to be a good partner, noting that most of NCR’s employees live in Hall County.
“It was very important for us to make sure this works for everybody and be as safe as we can,” he said.
Railroads are a part of the community’s history, Quandt said.
“The railroads, they founded this town,” he said. “All up and down through Nebraska and all across the United States, railroads are the reasons why these towns are here. You have a business to run and we have communities we have to keep safe.”
He added, “I want to commend these people for coming up with a solution before it turned into a bigger problem.”
Quandt suggested forming a task force with city and county elected officials, county attorney, law enforcement and representatives from the railroads.
The group would come together once a year to address any potential problems.
“If you guys have a problem or if you know there’s a problem coming up, you could let these people know it’s going to happen in advance,” he said. “Or, if we’ve got a problem or something isn’t happening right, instead of going to the (PSC) and bothering them, try working out some kind of a deal.”
Commissioners unanimously approved creating a task force.
Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster supported the decision.
“In the long run, if concerns can be taken care of in the early stages, that just prevents a lot of trouble down the line,” Lancaster said. “That worked great with Cornhusker Ammunition Plant.”
