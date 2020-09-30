Nebraska Central Railroad addresses intersection safety concerns

“There’s no need to stop unless there’s an emergency situation,” Quast said. “There are still emergencies that happen, but in normal operations we should never have to stop in town.”

Trains also will be brought straight into the railyard’s North 1 track, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve brought it to our crews’ attention, through our special notices, that if we do have to stop, they have to clear the crossings under 10 minutes,” Quast said. “If they block a crossing longer than 10 minutes, they have to call management.”

Kelly told the commissioners NCR wants to be a good partner, noting that most of NCR’s employees live in Hall County.

“It was very important for us to make sure this works for everybody and be as safe as we can,” he said.

Railroads are a part of the community’s history, Quandt said.

“The railroads, they founded this town,” he said. “All up and down through Nebraska and all across the United States, railroads are the reasons why these towns are here. You have a business to run and we have communities we have to keep safe.”

He added, “I want to commend these people for coming up with a solution before it turned into a bigger problem.”