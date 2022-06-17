Nebraska Central Railroad awarded $6.3 million federal grant for new rail sidings

Nebraska Central Railroad Company is constructing a new rail siding in Grand Island.

NCRC has received a $6.3 million grant for rail enhancements through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

The funds will be used for preliminary engineering, environmental clearance, final design and construction of four rail sidings, including through three at-grade crossings, on the NCRC line in Nebraska. New sidings will be built in Grand Island, Central City, Columbus and Brainard.

It is an honor to receive the competitive CRISI funds, Tres Meyer, vice president of operations for NCRC owner Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, said in a statement.

“These sidings will encourage economic growth in our area, providing rail access through trans-load areas and enabling non-rail served industries to access to rail,” said Meyer. “These sidings will also support the growth of our online customers, such as Green Plains.”

NCRC has a network of 320 miles, with five branch lines.

A siding is a line that is adjacent to an NCRC right-of-way that supports bypassing of traffic.

“This enables us to pull over to the side, allow another train to pass, and then continue on our journey,” RGPC Contributor Heather Anckner told The Independent.

More sidings are needed because of the 2019 floods, Anckner said.

“A lot of our customers were cut off because our rail was underwater, and we had to stop receiving shipments in our area,” she said. “These sidings will allow us to still remain competitive and allow trains to come into our area and pull over and deliver to customers, even if their particular section is underwater.”

She added, “They no longer have to pay increased trucking fees in order to get the goods closer to them in times of emergency.”

NCRC trains are short-line, Class-3 carriers, explained Anckner.

“These usually connect long-haul carriers, like Union Pacific, with customers, so we either pick up or deliver to the local customers,” she said.

NCRC will also be providing “trans-load” services for industries that are not rail accessible.

“If they don’t have rail that can come into their individual properties, they can arrange trans-load where they can get economies of scale, and not have to pay the really high competitive truck rates that are out there, and off-load and truck the short distance to their facility,” said Anckner.

Construction is expected to start in 2023.

It takes six to nine months to complete a contract with the U.S. government, at which point NCRC will start buying materials and receive reimbursement, said Anckner.

NCRC hopes to reduce the amount of time it usually takes to receive materials.

“We have a green effort in place where we’re going to try to reuse a lot of the rail that we are pulling up for another project, off the mainline, for these sidings, and that was included in the grant,” she said. “That will lower the timeline for us to get materials in.”

The federal CRISI grant is an exciting prospect for NCRC, said Anckner.

“It’s going to be sidings attached to our local railroad that’s already in existence. We’re using our existing right-of-ways, so there’s no new acquisition of land,” she said. “It’s just making us more efficient and able to respond to local needs much better.”

The Independent reported in December that the Hall County Board of Commissioners had signed a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Administration on behalf of NCRC for the grant.

Commissioners have complemented NCRC for being responsive to the community’s needs, particularly in meeting the problems of city traffic intersection obstruction.

NCRC is proud of its timely service, said Anckner.

“We love working with our local communities,” she said. “The fact that we’re there to serve you, as a community, is instrumental to our business and we don’t take that for granted.”

