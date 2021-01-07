Nebraska Chamber outlines economic priorities for the state

When Nebraska emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, its economy will not only have to face new problems, but also problems that existed prior to coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Chamber outlined its priorities for helping make the necessary economic adjustments in a post-pandemic economy.
According to Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber, prior to the pandemic, the state was facing a shortage of 30,000 to 50,000 jobs open at any given time because employers were not able to fill them with the qualified workers they needed.
While Slone said that number could be lower coming out of the pandemic, he added, “but not much.”
“If you went to a manufacturer today and asked them what their No. 1 problem is, they would still tell you it’s population and workforce and finding the workers to be able to drive our economy,” he said.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is a member of the Nebraska Chamber.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber, said the local chamber is pleased with the “Back to Business” economic recovery and “competitiveness agenda that the Nebraska State Chamber, in partnership with local chambers, Blueprint Nebraska, Nebraska Department of Economic Development and educational entities rolled out today.”
“The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has participated since Day 1 on the Blueprint Nebraska — a statewide strategic plan — initiative and focused specifically in the workforce development area,” Johnson said.
She said it is critical that all organizations are working in lock step, with an understanding of the unique role each organization plays.
“By harnessing the collective resources of the state, we will be much better positioned to address critical issues such as workforce development, growing key industries by ensuring supply chains are in place, innovation is encouraged and supported financially, technology to increase productivity is pursued, and a concerted effort on maximizing the remote workplace trend occurring today,” Johnson said.
She said people are needed to fill positions, bring new ideas and businesses to the state, and grow the state’s economy.
“This is critical,” Johnson said. “This is our greatest need and the most critical asset.”
Coming out of the pandemic, Slone said, there is a “need for a sense of urgency in this state to develop and execute and implement the keys to attracting this workforce and attracting this population and retaining the young people that we have in the state.”
“That means that we are going to have to reform our tax code and modernize our decadeslong tax system,” Slone said. ‘We are not going to be able to attract young people with a 6.4% state income tax rate and some of the highest property tax rates in the country.”
Slone said it is also important for communities to start rebuilding themselves in a way that attracts workers and employers.
He said it will take a combination of private and public investment to achieve that.
Another important priority, Slone said, is expanding the state’s broadband system to provide faster internet speeds to all areas of the state so as not to leave any area out of future economic expansion that will rely more and more on the internet.
During the Nebraska Chamber’s Zoom conference call Wednesday, Kristen Hassebrook, Nebraska Chamber vice president, laid out the organization’s policy priorities for economic recovery and growth.
Those priorities include:
1. Develop the workforce: Break down regulatory barriers, enact state and federal business incentives for affordable day care, unify state branding and marketing efforts by creating a statewide social media campaign, and create a tax structure that promotes relocation of remote workers to the state.
2. Enhance communities: Develop a comprehensive plan to expand broadband access to rural areas to support modern agriculture, transportation and manufacturing. Complete a four-lane highway from Norfolk and Columbus to Omaha. Expand investments in quality of life amenities for state communities.
3. Modernize government: Improve and expand the state’s research and development tax credit regime. Improve support for entrepreneurial investment and startups. Focus K-12 education to help students find jobs after graduation, along with two-year and four-year post-secondary degrees and military service.
4. Grow the economy: Create programs, grants and incentives to rebuild industries hit hard by the pandemic, including hospitality, travel and entertainment. Improve liability protections related to COVID-19 for businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and health care workers and facilities. Develop a state program for attracting the re-domestication of foreign supply chains to the state. Improve communication and networking among businesses to expand in-state supply chains and customer bases. Enact programs to recruit and retain jobs, business and investments.
The Nebraska Chamber plan also aligns itself with Blueprint Nebraska’s goals of 25,000 additional jobs, identifying the top communities for career opportunities, accommodating 43,000 additional 18- to 34-year-olds in Nebraska, increasing the median annual income by $15,000, and providing $200 million per year in additional research and development — all by 2030.
Slone said this is a critical time for Nebraska in shaping its future.
The state faces many challenges, he said, such as population and age, productivity and technology, sustaining key industry growth and improving aging infrastructure.
Buy Slone also said there are numerous opportunities to achieve those goals, such as quality-of-life advantages, remote workplace trends, supply chain advantages, innovation/technology potential and key industry sectors.
“We need to partner with education,” he said. “We need to partner with ag. We need to partner with government. We need to partner with charitable organizations to really start making progress as a state on these plans as it will dictate for the next decade how successful we are.”
Johnson said the pandemic presents opportunities for major adjustments to policy, innovative thinking and a “commitment to emerging from COVID-19 better than before.”
Slone said the pandemic is still impacting the state’s business community.
“We have to do everything we can do to keep people safe in this state,” he said.