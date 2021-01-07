Nebraska Chamber outlines economic priorities for the state

“The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has participated since Day 1 on the Blueprint Nebraska — a statewide strategic plan — initiative and focused specifically in the workforce development area,” Johnson said.

She said it is critical that all organizations are working in lock step, with an understanding of the unique role each organization plays.

“By harnessing the collective resources of the state, we will be much better positioned to address critical issues such as workforce development, growing key industries by ensuring supply chains are in place, innovation is encouraged and supported financially, technology to increase productivity is pursued, and a concerted effort on maximizing the remote workplace trend occurring today,” Johnson said.

She said people are needed to fill positions, bring new ideas and businesses to the state, and grow the state’s economy.

“This is critical,” Johnson said. “This is our greatest need and the most critical asset.”

Coming out of the pandemic, Slone said, there is a “need for a sense of urgency in this state to develop and execute and implement the keys to attracting this workforce and attracting this population and retaining the young people that we have in the state.”