Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival goes virtual

The year’s Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival will be held virtually, according to Marcia Lee, the festival coordinator.

Lee is the information/education specialist for Central Platte Natural Resources District, which will be hosting this year’s festival.

She said all schools in Nebraska are invited to participate by accessing the festival’s YouTube channel.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Lee said that, although activities will be online, the festival’s presenters have developed hands-on and interactive activities for students to learn about groundwater within their own classrooms.

Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Groundwater Foundation was founded by the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival in 1988 as an annual dynamic, energetic, one-day event filled with hands-on education for fourth- and fifth-grade students of Nebraska.

In 2004, festival leadership was turned over to its host community of Grand Island and it was hosted by Central Platte Natural Resources District.

Lee said teachers will have access to the presentations from April to June.