Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival goes virtual

The year’s Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival will be held virtually, according to Marcia Lee, the festival coordinator.
Lee is the information/education specialist for Central Platte Natural Resources District, which will be hosting this year’s festival.
She said all schools in Nebraska are invited to participate by accessing the festival’s YouTube channel.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, Lee said that, although activities will be online, the festival’s presenters have developed hands-on and interactive activities for students to learn about groundwater within their own classrooms.
Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Groundwater Foundation was founded by the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival in 1988 as an annual dynamic, energetic, one-day event filled with hands-on education for fourth- and fifth-grade students of Nebraska.
In 2004, festival leadership was turned over to its host community of Grand Island and it was hosted by Central Platte Natural Resources District.
Lee said teachers will have access to the presentations from April to June.
“Since each presentation is 15 to 25 minutes in length, offering the activities online for two months will allow teachers time to incorporate them into their curriculum,” she said. “The virtual format will also allow teachers to pause the presentations and have in-depth discussion about the activities.”
Lee said the activities are all taught at a fifth-grade science level.
“However, teachers of all grade levels are invited to participate,” she said. “Each of the presentations have a groundwater connection such as watersheds, aquifers, wetlands, wildlife, water use, products made with groundwater, recycling and more.”
The Groundwater Festival ordinarily has 35 presenters in classrooms throughout the Central Community College and College Park campuses in Grand Island. With the virtual festival, Lee said students will enjoy the “same hands-on activities that create fun and memorable educational experiences and enable students to better understand the concepts the groundwater professionals are teaching.”
2021 activities and presenters:
— "A Crumpled Watershed" — Nebraska Extension.
— "Awesome Aquifers" — Natural Resources Conservation Service.
— "Bottle Bee Hotels" — Central Community College.
— "Critter Cube Count" — Izaak Walton League.
— "Groundwater: It’s In What You Drink" — Ensign Beverage.
— "H2O and the 3 Rs" — Keep Loup Basin Beautiful.
— "How Wetlands Work" — Ducks Unlimited.
— "Rain Stick Rattles" — Noyes Art Gallery.
— "Seed Bombs for Meadow Pollinators" — The Crane Trust.
— "Raptor Connection" — Raptor Conservation Alliance.
— "Water Cycle Bingo" — Hall County 4-H.
Lee said the festival is offering up to $150 reimbursement for schools to purchase materials for the activities with donations from local and statewide sponsors.
Schools that are interested in participating may download a school participation form by visiting the Central Platte NRD’s website at https://www.cpnrd.org/education/activities-events; or by contacting Marcia Lee or Brody Vorderstrasse at 308-385-6282.