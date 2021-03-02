Nebraska Christian Schools to host 19th annual benefit auction March 26-27

CENTRAL CITY — The 19th annual Nebraska Christian Benefit Auction is scheduled for March 26-27 at the Nebraska Christian Schools gymnasium in Central City. The proceeds of the auction during the past 18 years have helped Nebraska Christian supplement teachers’ salaries and provided scholarships for those students who may not otherwise have been able to attend.

The weekend event begins with a casual open house from 5 to 8 p.m. March 26. At the casual open house, people are encouraged to view all the items available for online bidding, place bids on all items of interest and even “guarantee” a bid so they know they secured the item.

Saturday evening is currently being planned as a more social open house-style event, with student performances, hors d’oeuvres, viewing of items and online bidding. It will be an event for everyone and a time to fellowship with all those who support Nebraska Christian during this crucial fundraising event. No reservations or entry fees are required for either night.

Established in 1959, Nebraska Christian Schools is a pre-K through 12th grade Christian day and boarding school located in Central City. For additional information, call Kristy or Angela at 308-946-3836.