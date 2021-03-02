 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Christian Schools to host 19th annual benefit auction March 26-27
0 comments

Nebraska Christian Schools to host 19th annual benefit auction March 26-27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL CITY — The 19th annual Nebraska Christian Benefit Auction is scheduled for March 26-27 at the Nebraska Christian Schools gymnasium in Central City. The proceeds of the auction during the past 18 years have helped Nebraska Christian supplement teachers’ salaries and provided scholarships for those students who may not otherwise have been able to attend.

The weekend event begins with a casual open house from 5 to 8 p.m. March 26. At the casual open house, people are encouraged to view all the items available for online bidding, place bids on all items of interest and even “guarantee” a bid so they know they secured the item.

Saturday evening is currently being planned as a more social open house-style event, with student performances, hors d’oeuvres, viewing of items and online bidding. It will be an event for everyone and a time to fellowship with all those who support Nebraska Christian during this crucial fundraising event. No reservations or entry fees are required for either night.

Established in 1959, Nebraska Christian Schools is a pre-K through 12th grade Christian day and boarding school located in Central City. For additional information, call Kristy or Angela at 308-946-3836.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATHC NOW: Two-Handed Bowler

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts