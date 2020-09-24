Nebraska company turns corn into custom whiskey

The label on Rickert’s whiskey says the date the corn was planted and harvested, along with the name of the hybrid and yield amount.

“It’s customized to reflect exactly where that grain came from,” Minarick said.

“It kind of pays tribute to the family farms and operations that feed our world.”

Minarick’s distillery needs only about a third of a bushel to make whiskey.

In addition to providing the corn, farmers pay the company $325. For that, they receive six bottles of 80 proof whiskey. Each bottle holds 750 milliliters.

People who don’t farm would also like to try the product, Minarick said. For those people, the cost is $375 per order. If those customers want to use a friend’s corn, a portion of the payment will go to the farmer.

Rickert says Minarick is an intelligent and innovative guy. Even in college, Minarick was talking about his distilling idea.

Rickert, who graduated from UNL with a degree in agronomy, farms with his dad, Ron, and his grandfather, Marvin.

Rickert plans to share his whiskey at family gatherings.