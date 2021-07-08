Nebraska corn and soybean crops the best in the nation

In Grand Island, there has been 17.02 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the year, which puts the community at 2.36 inches above the 30-year average.

But, of that 17.02 inches of precipitation, more than 8 inches came in March. Since June, Grand Island has been dry with only 4.7 inches of precipitation — 2.77 inches less than the 30-year average.

Nebraska’s soybean crop is also the best of the nation. The USDA reported that state soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 56% good and 24% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 46%, ahead of the 39% last year and the 27% average. Setting pods was 2%, near the 4% last year and the 1% average.

Among the 18 leading soybean-producing states, 3% of the crop was rated very poor, 8% poor, 30% fair, 49% good and 10% excellent.

State soybean farmers planted soybean acreage this year is estimated at 5.4 million acres, up 4% from last year. Of these, 96% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide-resistant seed, unchanged from 2020. Producers expect to harvest 5.35 million acres, up 4% from a year ago.

For other Nebraska crops, winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 24% fair, 52% good and 13% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 7%, behind the 14% last year and the 16% average.