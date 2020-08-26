Nebraska crops feeling impact of hot, dry weather

Weather in Grand Island Wednesday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 95. It will be breezy, with a south-southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night, with a low of about 68. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Another sunny and hot day is forecast on Thursday, with a high near 96. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 69.

On opening day of the Nebraska State Fair, there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. It will be sunny with a high near 90. Friday night there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It be partly cloudy with a low of about 61.

As 4-H livestock shows get underway on Saturday at the Nebraska State Fair, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. On Saturday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low of about 64.

On Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 63.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

