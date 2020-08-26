Nebraska crops feeling impact of hot, dry weather

Hot, dry weather during August has taken a toll on Nebraska crops. The heat will continue through the weekend, when there’s a much needed chance for precipitation.
August has been hot and dry, with 13 days when the temperature has been above 90. There has only been 0.54 of an inch of rain in Grand Island, with most of that coming on Aug. 16, when there was 0.47 of an inch of rain. Grand Island is nearly 2 inches below the 30-year average for August.
For the year, Grand Island has had 19.3 inches of precipitation. That is 0.85 of an inch below the 30-year average.
Since June, Grand Island has had 6.91 inches of precipitation. Most of that rain fell in July when there was 4.55 inches of rain, with 2.41 inches of that falling on July 29-30.
In June, there was 1.82 inches of rain, with 1.26 inches of that falling between June 28-30.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported on Monday that corn condition in the state rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 21% fair, 47% good and 19% excellent. For the week ending Aug. 16, the state corn crop was rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 51% good and 22% excellent.
For the 18 major corn-growing states, the crop was rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 24% fair, 49% good and 15% excellent.
For the week ending Sunday, corn dough was 96%, well ahead of the 75% last year and ahead of the 86% five-year average. Dented was 60%, well ahead of the 31% last year and the 41% average. Mature was 7%, ahead of the 1% average.
Nebraska’s soybean crop condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 18% fair, 51% good and 20% excellent. For the week ending Aug. 16, the state soybean crop was rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 17% fair, 53% good and 23% excellent.
For the 18 major soybean-growing states, the crop condition for the week ending Aug. 23 was 2% very poor, 6% poor, 23% fair, 55% good and 14% excellent.
For the week ending Sunday, state soybeans setting pods was 98%, ahead of the 82% last year and the 90% average. Dropping leaves was 5%, near the 3% average.
For other Nebraska crops:
— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 25% fair, 36% good and 28% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 43%, well ahead of the 19% last year and ahead of the 37% average. Mature was 1%.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 16% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 95%, near the 96% last year. Setting pods was 90%, near the 87% last year. Dropping leaves was 22%.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 11% very poor, 20% poor, 30% fair, 35% good and 4% excellent.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 40% short and 36% adequate. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 21% very short, 36% short and 43% adequate.
Weather in Grand Island Wednesday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 95. It will be breezy, with a south-southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night, with a low of about 68. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Another sunny and hot day is forecast on Thursday, with a high near 96. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 69.
On opening day of the Nebraska State Fair, there will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. It will be sunny with a high near 90. Friday night there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It be partly cloudy with a low of about 61.
As 4-H livestock shows get underway on Saturday at the Nebraska State Fair, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. On Saturday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low of about 64.
On Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy, with a low of about 63.
There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
