Nebraska Department of Economic Development:: Broadband access critical to small communities

These are areas where the majority of residents do not have access to or the ability to subscribe to broadband service with a minimum of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload.

With the grant funds, 17,600 Nebraskans now are connected to reliable, affordable internet.

Reiner called fiber optic cable “a technology of the future.”

“If you’re going to invest a lot of money, why don’t you invest in something that’s going to be relevant in 10 years?” she said.

The program requires community support to access the funds.

Projects can be done quickly, Reiner said, through permits and rights of way, and pairing cable installation with road projects.

“Nebraska is well on its way,” she said. “We need leaders in the community such as you to put this out to everyone else. If you want to see your community grow, if you want to see median income increase, if you want to see your kids or grandkids stay in the area, this is going to be the cornerstone of that.”

As if to emphasize the timeliness of the discussion, the meeting’s virtual guests were kicked out of Zoom because of unstable internet.

For more information about NDED programs, visit getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.