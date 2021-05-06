Nebraska Department of Economic Development:: Broadband access critical to small communities

Broadband access is critical in today’s world.
Nebraska’s Rural Broadband Remote Access Grant program, using $40 million in CARES Act funds, has helped deploy high-speed internet to the state’s smaller communities.
Appreciating the importance of connectivity has been a silver lining of the pandemic, Nichole Reiner, chief strategy officer for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, told the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday.
“It’s no longer about checking your email or streaming Netflix. It is livelihoods,” Reiner said. “It is precision agriculture. If a bank closes, your loan officer can work from home. Your kids pay for college and can attend online if the college has to close.”
Through the program, smaller communities such as Alma, Orleans, Elwood and Hickman are among the best-connected in the state now, better even than Omaha or Grand Island, Reiner said.
In December 2019, only 31% of Nebraska homes had direct fiber optic connections.
This does not include Omaha or Lincoln, as they are not representative of the majority of the state, Reiner said.
By the end of 2020, the state program had raised that number to 39%.
That number is expected to reach 46% by the end of 2021 with corporate capital investment alone, she said.
The figure does not consider any potential state or federal funding for this year.
With increased broadband access, the capabilities are limitless.
Snow days could become a thing of the past, Reiner said.
“If there’s a huge arctic blast expected to come through Nebraska, and you live in a community like Hyannis, you could pre-emptively cancel in-person school the following week, knowing all of your students are connected, and no one will fall behind,” she said.
A senior resident in O’Neill had to travel to University of Nebraska Medical Center for appointments, but now can see a doctor through telehealth, Reiner said.
A doctor can see a patient’s pacemaker results at any time, make adjustments to medication and the patient can pick it up locally.
If forced to choose between running water and broadband internet, Reiner said, she would happily walk over to the grocery store to buy water.
“My school work, my kids can’t stream their television, I work from home a third of the time,” she said. “Without internet, everything we do (is impacted).”
Grants are awarded to communities that lack accessibility, which is not the same as affordability, Reiner noted.
These are areas where the majority of residents do not have access to or the ability to subscribe to broadband service with a minimum of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload.
With the grant funds, 17,600 Nebraskans now are connected to reliable, affordable internet.
Reiner called fiber optic cable “a technology of the future.”
“If you’re going to invest a lot of money, why don’t you invest in something that’s going to be relevant in 10 years?” she said.
The program requires community support to access the funds.
Projects can be done quickly, Reiner said, through permits and rights of way, and pairing cable installation with road projects.
“Nebraska is well on its way,” she said. “We need leaders in the community such as you to put this out to everyone else. If you want to see your community grow, if you want to see median income increase, if you want to see your kids or grandkids stay in the area, this is going to be the cornerstone of that.”
As if to emphasize the timeliness of the discussion, the meeting’s virtual guests were kicked out of Zoom because of unstable internet.
For more information about NDED programs, visit getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.