Nebraska District 34 candidates share thoughts on fundraising

In interviews this week, legislative candidates Loren Lippincott and Mike Reimers shared their views on campaign fundraising.

Reimers was going to do some fundraisers, but decided against it.

If organizations donate to a campaign and they want something down the road, you feel obligated to do something, Reimers said.

But since he didn’t have fundraisers, businesses and organizations will “have to tell me why I should vote for something,” he said.

This way, “I can work for the people better” and not some group, Reimers said.

Lippincott said people oftentimes have “a bad taste in their mouth regarding lobbyists, because they think that denotes under the table type-dealings.”

But this is how he and many legislators view lobbyists, Lippincott said:

“Lobbyists are educators. They are teachers,” he said.

Seven hundred bills are introduced during a legislative session, he said.

“There is no way even if you’re as wise as Solomon you’re going to be an expert on 700 different subjects,” Lippincott said.

A legislator can contact lobbyists “who represent different companies that are interested in the legislation that’s being looked at,” Lippincott said.

People might ask what ensures that a lobbyist is being honest?

“Their whole job rests on their credibility,” Lippincott said. “If they say things that are not true, their credibility is destroyed. They’re not worth anything. So that’s important.”

A legislator has to be smart enough to ask about all aspects of a bill. “Because there’s always two or more sides to every piece of legislation,” Lippincott said.

A legislator has to be well-versed enough to ask about the advantages and disadvantages of a bill. Almost “universally speaking, the lobbyist will give you both sides of the issue. Because that’s the way it is. They know that you’re trying to be educated on a matter.”

Sometimes, a lobbyist and the companies they represent “will give you money. It in no way, shape or form legally binds you to owing them anything. They just realize campaigns cost a lot of money,” Lippincott said.

The money Lippincott has spent hopefully shows “I am fully committed to the campaign,” he said.

“Spending is a way to show voters who I am and what I stand for to the 40,000 residents in the 34th District,” he said.

A story in the Omaha World-Herald, he noted, reported that the average Nebraska legislative campaign costs $150,000. In 2020, the average cost was $144,000.

Lippincott began campaigning in March of 2021. That month, he produced a campaign video, assembled by a crew from Columbus, Ohio.

Lippincott has knocked on more than 6,000 doors in all 18 towns in the district. He has spent more than 200 hours attending functions over the past 20 months.

Reimers has gone to more than 30 events. He and his wife, Lori, have knocked on close to 6,000 doors.

“I’m still knocking,” Reimers said Friday. “I’m hoping to hit another 300 to 500 before the weekend’s over.

How does Reimers view his election possibilities?

“I think my chances are 50-50. There’s a lot of variables in the race yet,” he said.

Reimers points out that he’s “lived in the community for 30-plus years.” He’s worked on equipment for a lot of farmers in the area. So he knows a lot of people.

Reimers lived near Aurora for 26 years. He’s lived in Central City the last five or six years.

Since the primary, Reimers said he’s made a real effort to “get out and knock on a lot of doors” and attend a lot of events.

He’s attended events “that people were at,” rather than events put on by political party or some group, he said.

Reimers says if he’s elected, he won’t be hard to find.

“I’m going to be straightforward. If I get elected, everybody’s going to see a lot of me. I’m not going to be going to Lincoln and going home,” he said. “I’m going to work for the people like I need to work for them.”