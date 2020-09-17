Nebraska DMV has license plate shortage

Hall County will be receiving more license plates soon.

“We should be receiving plates today or tomorrow,” Verplank said.

In the meantime, Hall County is providing letters to drivers explaining the issue should they be stopped by law enforcement officials.

“The letters basically state that due to COVID we’ve run out of passenger plates,” Verplank said. “If people come in to register we’re giving those letters out, telling them to keep those letters with them, to inform law enforcement that if they were to get pulled over that I was in and the treasurer is out of plates at this time.”

She added, “It doesn’t necessarily stop them getting a citation, but it does inform them that they did try to get plates.”

Hall County and Grand Island law enforcement are aware of the situation, Verplank said.

“I’ve contacted law enforcement and given them copies of the letter so they know the situation Hall County is in,” she said.

While unable to register for new license plates, drivers still are able to visit the Hall County Administration Building to pay sales tax to avoid penalties and interest.